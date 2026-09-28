Erling Haaland camp reacts to claims Arsenal want to sign Man City striker after FFP guilty verdict

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal have made no contact to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City, according to a report.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Arsenal want to sign Haaland from Premier League rivals Man City.

Man City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of the 115 FFP breach charges brought against them by the Premier League.

The Cityzens, though, are adamant that they are innocent and are planning to appeal against the verdict of the independent commission.

If found guilty even after the appeal, Man City could face severe punishment.

Man City could be fined, given a points deduction, a transfer ban and even thrown out of the Premier League.

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The future of some of Man City’s top players will be under scrutiny, with Haaland among them.

Haaland is a Man City superstar and is one of the best strikers in the world.

The Norway international striker is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2034, having joined the Premier League club in 2022.

No contact between Arsenal and Man City striker Erling Haaland

Despite reports over the weekend claiming that Arsenal want to sign Haaland, TEAMtalk has now reported that the Gunners have denied that they are in contact with the striker’s camp.

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Haaland’s representatives have also distanced themselves from suggestions that the striker could move to the Premier League champions.

According to the reliable transfer news outlet, while Arsenal would be open to the idea of bringing Haaland to the Emirates Stadium should he become available, they have not made any approach right now.

The report stated: ‘The Manchester City superstar has been linked with a number of potential destinations as the club faces the prospect of significant sanctions, with Arsenal among the sides mentioned as they continue to consider their attacking options ahead of 2027.

‘However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal have not had any talks regarding Haaland, while the player’s camp insists there has been no contact with the Gunners.

‘Arsenal are expected to remain in the market for another forward heading into 2027 after failing to land their top targets, including Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez – which is confirmation they have the finances in place to sign almost anyone in the game.

‘Sources at the club admit that if a player of Haaland’s calibre became available, it would naturally be a situation they would assess, but there has been no approach as of now, and the Norway international is not currently part of their plans.’

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