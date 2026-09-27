Arsenal have made contact for the signing of Erling Haaland, with Manchester City facing up to the prospect of playing non-league football.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching FFP on 114 separate occasions. The club plan to appeal the decision when the punishment has been decided.

Per Ben Jacobs, the Premier League are ‘pushing’ for the severest of punishments, with either expulsion from the top flight or a huge points deduction – which would effectively relegate City anyway – in their thinking.

However, with Jacobs also revealing the EFL are likely to side with the Premier League and deny Man City entry into any of their divisions, City could drop into the National League, which is the fifth tier.

In that scenario, it would appear unlikely in the extreme any of their recognised stars would stick around, and that includes Erling Haaland.

And according to the latest from Football Insider, Arsenal have now made contact regarding the Norwegian’s transfer to north London.

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Arsenal make contact for Erling Haaland transfer

They stated: ‘Football Insider have revealed that Arsenal and Real Madrid have already made contact with his representatives over a future move.’

It’s no secret Arsenal hoped to sign colossal upgrades in their final third last summer, with Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez both targeted.

Ultimately, neither player joined, though Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed a major striker signing is on the agenda once more in 2027.

He stated: “Yeah, Arsenal are still looking at strikers. That’s the reality, they are considering options, looking at options.

“Then I would not call that as something imminent or urgent because Arsenal are very happy with the strikers they have.

“Arsenal are scoring a lot of goals, so at the moment they are quite happy and relaxed I would say with the options they have at striker position.

“Then if you ask me for 2027, striker is an area they want to cover is an area where I expect Arsenal to do something.”

But while Man City’s potential expulsion from the Premier League would leave them in a perilous position, there’s no suggestion players like Haaland would be sold on the cheap.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, recently debunked suggestions Haaland has any sort of relegation clause in his contract.

As such, and with both Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in signing Haaland too, Man City would command a gigantic sum before cashing in.

The current most expensive transfer of all time remains Neymar by way of his £198m switch to PSG in 2017.

If Haaland were to move on the back of Man City being handed a crippling punishment, it’s entirely possible a new record is set.

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