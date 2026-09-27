Real Madrid reach decision on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool after Julian Ward returns

Julian Ward is particularly keen on making Aurelien Tchouameni his first signing as sporting director at Liverpool, and a report has revealed Real Madrid’s response.

Ward has been rehired by Liverpool to succeed Richard Hughes as sporting director. According to a recent update from journalist Pete O’Rourke, Ward would love nothing more than to bring Tchouameni to Anfield.

“Yeah, obviously Julian Ward does look like he’s going to be reappointed as the new sporting director at Liverpool,” O’Rourke told Football Insider a few days ago.

“He’s obviously going to have targets in mind and there will be work to do on this Liverpool squad ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

“As you said, Ward was interest previously in bringing Tchouameni to Anfield, and I’m sure there will be interest going forward because he remains very much on Liverpool’s radar.

“But it could be a very difficult deal to do in the near future because he only recently signed a new contract at Real until 2031.”

As mentioned, Liverpool and Ward – who has already served as the Reds’ sporting director back in the 2022/23 season – were previously keen on signing Tchouameni back in 2022.

The Reds did bid for the France international who was leaving Monaco, but once Los Blancos came calling, a move to the Bernabeu materialised.

Since then, Tchouameni has established himself as one of world football’s leading holding midfielders.

That is a position Liverpool are sorely lacking in right now, though per a fresh update from O’Rourke, it’s highly unlikely Tchouameni will be the problem-solver.

Real Madrid unlikely to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool

Reporting for FI once more, O’Rourke explained: ‘Liverpool will have to part with a huge fee if they are to lure Aurelien Tchouameni away from Real Madrid.

‘The 26-year-old has been a long-term target at Anfield and has been tipped as the answer to their ongoing issues in midfield after what has been a mixed start to the season.

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‘However, the France international has established himself as an important part of Jose Mourinho’s plans, and Los Blancos are not prepared to let him go easily in the near future.’

The journalist went on to add: ‘Los Blancos are now reluctant to lose Tchouameni, and despite Liverpool considering a renewed move for his signature, he is considered unlikely to leave the Bernabeu.’