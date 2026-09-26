Liverpool’s internal verdict on head coach Andoni Iraola has been revealed after the appointment of Julian Ward was confirmed.

There has been a lot of change at Liverpool over the past few months, with Iraola replacing former head coach Arne Slot in the summer.

In the summer transfer window, there were plenty of incomings and outgoings as Liverpool looked to rebuild after a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Former sporting director Richard Hughes led their summer recruitment, but he has since left to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been searching for a replacement and they confirmed on Saturday morning that they have appointed Ward, who was previously assistant sporting director under Michael Edwards.

Liverpool’s stance on Andoni Iraola revealed

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Ward has been appointed because of his “extensive experience” and that he “brings continuity”, while he has also confirmed Liverpool’s stance on Iraola.

“The decision to hire Julian Ward was driven by Mike Gordon, who resumed day-to-day oversight following the departure of Michael Edwards,” Jacobs said on X.

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“Aim was to make an appointment at the earliest possible opportunity. Total confidence Ward is the right choice to lead football operations.

“Ward’s extensive knowledge of Liverpool, together with his longstanding relationship with the ownership, brings continuity. Yet Ward is now challenged with evolving the club’s sporting strategy.

“The belief in Ward is in many ways a reflection of the support for other members of the sporting leadership as well who have worked closely with him for several years.

“There also remains confidence in Andoni Iraola.”

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He continued: “Ward has extensive experience in squad planning, contract renewals and player development.

“And part of his role as FSG technical director included oversight of #LFC’s global talent strategy. The pathway for young players is a core part of this, and Ward will remain involved in this area.

“Ward will work with assistant sporting director David Woodfine, chief scout Barry Hunter, FSG director of football development Pedro Marques and the wider senior leadership team.”

Ward has also commented on taking his new role at Liverpool, while he has commented on Iraola.

“I am incredibly excited to take on this role and it goes without saying that I am hugely grateful for the trust that has been placed in me by ownership,” Ward said in an interview for Liverpool’s website.

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“Having been part of Liverpool’s football operation for more than a decade, I have a full appreciation and first-hand knowledge of the challenge that comes with the position, as well as a clear understanding of the demands and ambitions of this great club.

“This is an exciting period for Liverpool – on and off the pitch – in which change and opportunity go hand in hand, but at the same time the culture, values and principles that have underpinned the club for so long remain as strong as ever.

“As a football club, we will continue to create an environment that maximises performance while promoting the continued development of our players and our people.

“In Andoni, together with the wider team of staff across the AXA Training Centre, the Academy and AXA Melwood, we have the expertise, talent and conditions required to keep driving the club forward.

“Building on these strong foundations and the work overseen by our football operations in recent seasons is both a huge responsibility and a privilege.”