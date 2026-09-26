Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

A potential move to FC Barcelona for Erling Haaland is reportedly now ‘on’ for next year following Manchester City’s guilty verdict.

Man City have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

Enzo Maresca’s side will inevitably appeal this verdict, but they face a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles if they fail.

Should Man City drop out of the Premier League, they would also risk losing some of their best players, including world-class striker Haaland.

At the start of 2025, Haaland penned a remarkable new contract that runs until 2034, but Man City’s FFP verdict raises doubts about his future.

READ: Manchester City ‘cheated’, punishment ‘will be biblical’ and fans ‘should be ashamed of themselves’

Barcelona are among the clubs linked with Haaland, and a report from transfer insider Indykaila claims this transfer can now happen next year.

They said on X: ‘Manchester City’s Erling Haaland move to @FCBarcelona in 2027 is ON according to sources in Barcelona.

‘Julián Alvarez to @ManCity is OFF after today events.’

Truth on ‘relegation release clause’ for Erling Haaland revealed

It has also been suggested that Haaland and other Man City players could have exit clauses in their contracts to protect them from relegation, but Spanish outlet Sport claims this is not the case with the striker.

READ MORE: Man City guilty: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline

The report claimed: ‘Haaland has a contract with Manchester City until 2034 after his renewal in January of last year and, despite what one might think, the Norwegian does not have any release clause in his contract with City in the event of relegation or any other circumstance.’

And former Barcelona midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has explained why Haaland would suit the Spanish giants.

Mendieta told Casinolyze: “Erling Haaland’s future is interesting. Let’s see how things pan out at Man City and whether it turns out to be successful.

“Players like Haaland want to win trophies. I agree that if he moves, which could happen, the price tag will be massive, certainly not below a hundred million. That is just the way it is.

“In terms of where I see him, I could imagine him at both Madrid and Barca. However, I sense that Barca’s style would be better for him, and perhaps better for the club too.

“The way he makes those runs and his power in the box suits the Hansi Flick style quite well.

“We are talking about something quite far down the line, but if things don’t work out at City this season or over the next couple of seasons, he is still very young and very ambitious.

“He won’t want to stay at a club where they aren’t winning trophies.”

READ NEXT: Man City FFP: Expert reveals chances of City having PL titles ‘stripped’ after bombshell verdict

