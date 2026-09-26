According to reports, Manchester United are ‘plotting a move’ to sign Sunderland standout Brian Brobbey in January.

The Netherlands international was among Sunderland’s signings ahead of their return to the Premier League in the 2025 summer transfer window. They signed him for around £21m from Dutch outfit Ajax.

24-year-old Brobbey was a standout performer for Sunderland last season before he shone for the Netherlands at the World Cup, and he scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s 5-3 loss to Manchester City.

Unsurprisingly, Brobbey’s form has not gone unnoticed and he is now being linked with a move to Man Utd.

The Red Devils arguably left head coach Michael Carrick short in the summer, and they could have done with signing a new striker to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko.

READ: Man Utd reach decision on sacking Carrick in international break as Hurzeler response revealed



Brobbey is among their options and a new report from Flashscore claims Sunderland value him at around £50m.

The report explains:

‘Flashscore sources understand that Brobbey was already attracting growing attention after his performances for the Netherlands at the World Cup, with Manchester United among the clubs keen on his progress. ‘Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Juventus and Atletico Madrid were also keeping a close watch on his situation, while Bayern Munich had considered him as a potential understudy to Harry Kane.’

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider, meanwhile, that the Red Devils ‘may move to sign’ Brobbey in January if he continues to impress for the next couple of months.

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Sunderland stance on selling Brian Brobbey revealed

However, it is hardly surprising that the same report claims that Sunderland ‘do not want to let Brobbey leave in January’, though they ‘may well be forced into a decision if a suitable offer comes in’.

O’Rourke also claims Sunderland will try to stand firm to keep Brobbey beyond January.

“I think Sunderland are obviously very happy with how Brobbey’s progressed up on Wearside, and I’m sure they’ll be doing everything they can to keep hold of him,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He has been on Manchester United’s list of targets for a while now. I think it was under Erik ten Hag that he was initially linked to them, having worked with the Dutchman at Ajax as well.”

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