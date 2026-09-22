Man Utd told to sign ‘one-man wrecking ball’ as brilliant Zirkzee replacement

Manchester United have been told why they should battle Liverpool and Arsenal for Sunderland ace Brian Brobbey, and the Dutchman could replace Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee rejected the chance to join Fiorentina over the summer, while Everton had a deadline-day approach for the centre-forward snubbed. United were concerned they would not have time to bring in a replacement before the 11pm deadline.

The Red Devils remain keen to offload Zirkzee and bring in a new striker to compete with Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, setting up two potential transfers in the January window.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed in June that United hold interest in Brobbey, who is impressing for Sunderland.

Daily Mirror reporter Darren Lewis has now praised the 24-year-old and suggested he could join United, Arsenal or Liverpool in the near future.

“I watched him play in the Netherlands game vs Sweden at the World Cup. It was a fantastic example of terrific centre-forward play,” Lewis said on talkSPORT.

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“He was bullying centre-halves, latching onto balls from the wide areas.

“The way that [manager] Ronald Koeman played him was superb because he was just a one-man wrecking ball.

“I see him as an option at Liverpool… with his strength, but his vision and his ability to read the game so well.

“And to take advantage, latch onto one centre-half, then another. And just intimidate and frighten the life out of them.

“Man United could really do with somebody with that capability. I think Arsenal could [too], absolutely.”

Brian Brobbey could cost Man Utd £50m

Brobbey cemented his Barclaysman status with a hat-trick against Manchester City on Sunday, though Sunderland were ultimately on the losing side of a 5-3 thriller.

Brobbey notched seven goals and one assist in 31 Premier League matches last term, helping Sunderland qualify for the Europa League by brilliantly finishing in seventh place.

The Black Cats are expected to demand upwards of £47-50m to sell the Netherlands star, especially if his great performances continue.

United and Arsenal need a striker such as Brobbey more than Liverpool, as Alexander Isak is starting to pay back some of that huge £125m fee.

Arsenal have been tipped to re-evaluate Viktor Gyokeres’ situation at the end of the campaign. If the Gunners decide to place Gyokeres on the transfer market, then they could open talks for Brobbey as a great replacement.

United, meanwhile, have also been linked with strikers such as Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) and Igor Matanovic (Freiburg).

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