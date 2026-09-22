Bayern Munich hatch Haaland plan after Kane reaches decision on joining Man Utd

Bayern Munich are positioning themselves in the race to sign Man City striker Erling Haaland in a Harry Kane succession plan, according to reports.

The Citizens won both the FA Cup and League Cup in Pep Guardiola’s final campaign at Man City but the club have not won the Premier League or Champions League in the last two seasons.

That and the departure of Guardiola has led to rumours that Haaland could be considering an exit in the near future, as he joined Man City to win as many trophies as possible.

Haaland has shown how crucial he is to Man City’s success once again this season with seven goals in six Premier League and Champions League appearances.

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €60m in 2022, Haaland has scored an astonishing 169 goals in 205 appearances, including 117 in the Premier League.

There have been links to Barcelona and Real Madrid over the last couple of years and now Bayern Munich are looking to throw their hat into the ring.

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TEAMtalk have revealed that Bayern Munich are ‘ready to put themselves in the frame’ to sign Haaland when he’s ready to leave Man City with Kane‘s future up in the air.

The Bavarians are still looking to tie Kane down to a new long-term contract as they hope to have him at the Allianz Arena for at least another two years.

TEAMtalk adds: ‘While their immediate focus remains on Kane, Bayern are already carrying out due diligence on what comes next for their attack and are keen to ensure they remain in the conversation should Haaland eventually become available.

‘The Bundesliga giants are therefore assessing the possibility of a future move for the Manchester City striker, although any pursuit would be heavily dependent on the timing of Kane’s eventual departure.’

Could Kane return to the Premier League with Man Utd?

It is understood that Kane wants a release clause in his contract at Bayern, causing some hold up in talks, which could open up a potential return to the Premier League in the future.

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And Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Kane’s ‘feelings’ on ‘agreeing a move to Man Utd’ is that he is ‘happy’ at Bayern Munich

Man Utd could really do with a player of Kane’s calibre to boost their attack but O’Rourke explained why that’s unlikely, he said: “It seems that there’s no current indication that Kane is seeking a move away. He seems happy at Bayern Munich as well.

“They offer him everything that he needs right now.

“I think there’s a willingness from all parties to get a new deal agreed, and I’m sure that’ll be something that the club will be hoping to sort out pretty soon.”

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