Harry Kane’s ‘feelings’ on joining Manchester United have been revealed after it emerged that his new Bayern Munich contract could include a release clause.

Kane has been sporadically linked with a potential move to Man Utd for several years, and the Premier League giants could really do with a player of his calibre to bolster their attack.

In the summer transfer window, the Red Devils focused on strengthening their midfield and invested over £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but in other areas they are short.

Man Utd also needed to improve at left-back, centre-back, left-wing and up front in the summer, and they have been punished for their lack of transfer business at the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

The signing of Kane would go some way to ease Man Utd’s issues, but they surely have little chance of signing him before he retires.

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This is partly because Kane seems to be really enjoying life in Bayern Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for around £86m.

Kane has an extraordinary goal tally of 152 in 154 matches for Bayern Munich, and he is currently a leading contender to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Despite this, his future at Bayern Munich has been in doubt over the past few months because his current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

However, a report last week revealed that Kane and Bayern Munich are already in agreement about two key aspects of a new deal, while the 33-year-old wants a release clause in the contract that could run until 2029.

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Harry Kane reaches decision on joining Man Utd

This could open the door to Kane having another stint in the Premier League before he retires, but a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims his ‘feelings’ on ‘agreeing a move to Man Utd’ is that he is ‘happy’ at Bayern Munich.

O’Rourke explained: “It seems that there’s no current indication that Kane is seeking a move away. He seems happy at Bayern Munich as well.

“They offer him everything that he needs right now.

“I think there’s a willingness from all parties to get a new deal agreed, and I’m sure that’ll be something that the club will be hoping to sort out pretty soon.”

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