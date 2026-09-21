Tottenham Hotspur have no desire to sack Roberto De Zerbi as their manager anytime soon, according to a report.

Spurs have been in dire form in the opening weeks of the season and find themselves at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment.

Tottenham have picked up just two points from five matches.

The latest defeat for De Zerbi’s side came on Saturday, as Tottenham went down 3-2 to Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Tottenham spent over £300million on new players in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, among others.

The north London club were expected at least challenge for the Premier League top four, but now they are rock bottom.

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Tottenham will not sack Roberto De Zerbi

However, according to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have no immediate plans to sack De Zerbi as their manager.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that the Tottenham hierarchy are ‘firmly convinced’ that De Zerbi is ‘the right man to turn around their disastrous start to the season’.

The report has added that ‘there is no consideration being given to replacing De Zerbi, despite the pressure mounting on the Italian after Tottenham’s latest defeat at home to Aston Villa’.

A source told TEAMtalk: “There is nobody better than Roberto to turn this around; this was never an easy fix, despite the summer outlay. He is very much still the man for Tottenham.”

This latest report comes after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported at the weekend that Tottenham plan to keep De Zerbi.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham decided to back Roberto De Zerbi in the summer by trusting his ideas.

“Obviously everything was not possible, but it was still a very ambitious market, a very expensive market.

“When I say not everything, for example, Cody Gakpo, top target, but was no longer available.

“And then more things they wanted to do, but it’s normal. At no club do they complete the perfect market. But still, big investments and top players signed.

“So, the message from Tottenham, as of today, remains a message of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi

“So at the moment I don’t have any indication of Tottenham exploring different ways.

“I’m told that Tottenham still believe in the manager. I’m told Tottenham knew it was going to take time.

“It’s not a switch you make from 17th in the league, saving from relegation in the final game of the season, to Champions League spots just because you spend big money.

“Tottenham knew it was going to be a process and it can not always be fast.

“Obviously, they all, including De Zerbi, had different expectations. The club, the coach, everyone had different expectations, not two points from five games.

“But at the same time they maintain confidence in the process.”

Well-known football journalist Henry Winter, who has 1.1million followers on X, has also urged Tottenham not to sack De Zerbi.

Winter posted on X at 8:13am on September 20: “Ridiculously premature inquests into Roberto De Zerbi’s management at Tottenham Hotspur.

“He’s been in charge for only 14 games, rescued Spurs last season, came in, organised, galvanised and kept them up.

“Should have plenty of credit in the bank.

“RDZ’s career does show he gets emotional in times of stress, can fall out with people and must guard against some of his public outbursts about the team (however legitimate).

“‘Fragile’ is a heavy word that leaps into headlines.

“RDZ understandably angry with his players for individual mistakes (Robertson, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Fernandes) but calling them out in public doesn’t always help.

“Plus he bought six of them.

“Club gave him £350m and he didn’t address the attack properly.

“Marmoush best in a pair, a shadow striker.

“RDZ could also be angry with himself for not keeping Richarlison onside.

“Spurs created enough chances early on against Villa but didn’t finish plus Suzuki one of the signings of the season.

“But even discussion of regime change is crazy; managerial churn (eight in five years inc caretakers) would simply set them back, set the sad cycle to continue.

“He’s a good head coach. Spurs’ issues run far deeper than RDZ.

“Do players get comfortable – magnificent stadium, wonderful training ground?

“Is it because club often too focused on money (concerts etc), rather than glory?

“The main problem is Spurs play in spurts; they don’t sustain promising moments.

“RDZ is having to combat Spurs’ ingrained culture of not being physically or psychologically robust enough.

“If they go behind, they rarely recover.

“There aren’t enough fighters.

“Antonio Conte highlighted that in 2023.

“Turning Spurs around is a long-term job.

“RDZ deserves time to attempt it.”

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