Real Madrid contact Man Utd about signing ‘maverick’ who ‘loves scoring goals’

Real Madrid have made contact with Manchester United over signing JJ Gabriel, according to the Spanish media, as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard explains why a move to Estadio Bernabeu would not be in the best interests of the teenage prodigy.

Last week, Gabriel sent a formal request to Man Utd to have his registration cancelled with immediate effect.

The 15-year-old attacker wants to leave Man Utd right now and become a free agent.

Man Utd, though, are refusing to grant Gabriel’s request.

However, Gabriel could leave Man Utd next month when he turns 16.

Gabriel, who has scored 29 goals in 32 appearances for the Man Utd Under-18 side so far in his career, holds an Irish passport, which would facilitate his move to a club abroad.

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The youngster, who can operate as a striker, left-sided forward or attacking midfielder, is rated as one of the best academy prospects in Man Utd’s recent history.

Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs has already described Gabriel as “a generational talent”.

A former Man Utd youth coach told The Athletic: “He’s got sharp twists and turns, not overly quick, good finisher.

“He can go either way and finish with both feet.

“He always asked to do (extra) finishing after training.

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“He loves scoring goals.

“He comes alive in and around the box.

“He’s long played a year or two up (from his true age group).

“Wants to learn. Asks questions. Always smiling. Nice kid.”

A source who has known Gabriel since he joined Man Utd told the reputable publication: “As a player, he’s an elite technician who’s a maverick.

“He scores and creates – he’s a generational talent.

“He’s that good.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on Gabriel, with both the Spanish giants holding positive talks with the teenager.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Real Madrid have made contact with Man Utd regarding Gabriel.

Real Madrid-leaning Spanish news outlet AS has reported: ‘His talent had already attracted the attention of several of Europe’s biggest clubs, but his decision to leave United just days before his 16th birthday has set alarm bells ringing across sporting departments, including those at Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are once again competing for the same young talent.

‘JJ Gabriel’s Irish background could open the door to a move away from England in the coming days.

‘Reports in recent hours have suggested that the promising youngster has been in Barcelona.

‘Days earlier, he was offered to Real Madrid, whose executives are now studying the potential deal and the risks involved.

‘Valdebebas has also contacted Manchester United to inform the club that they are aware of the situation surrounding the youngster, who has become one of the most closely followed young players on the market, including by Real Madrid.

‘Crucially, Gabriel does not yet have a professional contract with United, which would make a departure easier.’

Madrid are (arguably?) the biggest club in the world, but former Liverpool midfielder Gerrard believes that it would be better for Gabriel if he stayed at Man Utd and developed under manager Michael Carrick rather than move to Jose Mourinho’s Los Blancos.

Gerrard told TNT Sports on Saturday: “Let’s use Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid as an example.

“Even if JJ Gabriel goes to Real Madrid, is Mourinho going to play this kid straightaway?

“Is he going to be pushed and forced to play him?

“You know what these elite managers are like, they play kids when they’re ready to contribute and to help the team.

“In my opinion, we need to look after the kid’s health, and give him the right care – but Manchester United can do that.

“There doesn’t need to be a rush or a panic.

“I don’t know what’s been promised, from the outside, but this stinks to me of someone who is pushing and rushing things.

“I don’t think it’s going to help the kid in any way, shape or form.

“I know Michael Carrick very well and, if this kid was ready, he’d be getting played.”

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