JJ Gabriel reacts to Barcelona offer as Man Utd learn of compensation fee

Manchester United teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel is ready to join Barcelona and become the next Lionel Messi, according to a report, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to get just £300,000 as competition should the move go through.

It emerged on Tuesday that Gabriel has sent a formal notice to Man Utd and has asked the Premier League club to cancel his registration with immediate effect.

The 15-year-old attacker wants to leave Man Utd right now as a free agent.

Man Utd have decided not to accept Gabriel’s request, but that does not mean that the teenager, rated as one of the best young talents in English football, will not leave.

Gabriel has an Irish passport, which means that he could move to a club in Europe when he turns 16 next month.

Barcelona are one of the clubs that are keen on Gabriel, who has been in talks with the Spanish champions.

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Multiple reports on Friday claimed that Gabriel was in Barcelona for talks with the Catalan giants.

The Manchester Evening News’ Chief Manchester United Correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, wrote on X at 3:19pm on September 18: “JJ Gabriel in Barcelona today for talks over a move to the Nou Camp.

“United will reject his request to be de-registered but threat of a move on October 6, which would require FIFA approval, remains #mufc”

Marshall added at 3:45pm: “JJ Gabriel closer to Manchester United exit despite club rejecting his request to be de-registered.

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“In Spain and holding talks with Barcelona today.

“Reports in Spain suggest he will get the EU passport he needs next week #mufc”

The Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler posted on X at 3:18pm: “Breaking: JJ Gabriel has arrived in Barcelona for talks #mufc”

TalkSPORT transfer journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X at 3:23pm: “JJ Gabriel is in Barcelona for talks.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid viewed as the most viable contenders if Gabriel goes abroad.”

Man Utd youngster JJ Gabriel wants Barcelona move

According to an X account with almost 758,000 followers and run by a team of five elite reporters, Gabriel has received an offer from Barcelona and is ready to accept it because he wants to follow in the footsteps of Argentine legend Messi.

The account wrote on X at 8:50pm on September 18: “JJ Gabriel has confirmed an offer from Barca, according to sources.

“He wants to be the next Messi.”

Should Gabriel eventually end up at Barcelona, then, according to The Daily Mail, Man Utd would get a compensation fee of around £300,000.

The report has stated: ‘Barca made their pitch on Friday and have been keen on Gabriel for some time.

‘The Catalan giants gave him a tour of their club facilities in August 2024 when he was introduced to superstar Lamine Yamal who signed a shirt and posed for a photo.

‘Manchester City and Chelsea are said to be monitoring the situation, but a move abroad feels more likely at this stage because Gabriel can join a European club two years earlier at 16 due to the fact he holds an Irish passport.

‘That would mean United only receiving around £300,000 in compensation, compared to a substantially higher fee if he joined a Premier League rival.’

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