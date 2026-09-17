According to reports, JJ Gabriel could leave Manchester United as soon as next month, while there is a “clear” favourite to sign him.

15-year-old Gabriel has already been earmarked as a future star of world football, and he and his camp have caused a huge stir by dramatically informing Man Utd that he wants to leave.

Man Utd will have hoped that Gabriel could play a big part in their future, but it has emerged that three factors are behind his decision to leave.

Gabriel wants his contract to be terminated, but it was reported on Thursday that Man Utd currently have no intention of letting this happen.

Despite this, journalist Ben Jacobs has explained how Gabriel could leave Man Utd next month.

“Manchester United were stunned by the request to cancel the player’s registration because they didn’t know what led to all of this, yet when I speak to other sources it’s clear what has led to it…” Jacobs told United Stand.

READ: Man Utd ‘weak, flim-flam, charity shop’ summer leaves Carrick ‘irrelevant’

“Him not featuring in the Champions League, him not getting enough minutes in pre-season and him believing he’s ready for a more first-team orientated pathway, whereas Manchester United still want to protect the player!”

He added: “The reason why this is all coming to a head now is because when JJ turns 16, with an Irish passport, he can move instead of at 18.

“In addition to making the move, if Manchester United don’t agree, you in theory (JJ) have to show a family relocation for non-football reasons and if that’s the case because he’s a minor, there’s a possibility that even if Manchester United protest – he’ll still be allowed to go.

“So if all the ducks line up, Manchester United may be powerless after October 6th, to stop this move.”

READ MORE: Man Utd should have one Premier League manager in mind to replace Michael Carrick

“Real Madrid are the clear frontrunners…”

Jacobs has also stated that Spanish giants Real Madrid are currently the leading contenders to sign Gabriel ahead of Barcelona.

“Real Madrid are the clear frontrunners and is the club of choice, but Barcelona are also working on the deal too,” Jacobs continued.

“Every single elite football club under the sun would like this player which is why it would be bitterly disappointing if Manchester United lose him.

“Real Madrid is the club of choice because they’ve got their Castilla team that gets you a lot of professional experience, they’ve got a top academy and they’ve got a manager who the player likes also.”

READ NEXT: Michael Carrick ‘points the blame’ for crisis club Man Utd ‘Chuckle Brothers’ impersonation

