Man Utd react after JJ Gabriel sends formal notice to leave immediately

Manchester United have not given up on convincing JJ Gabriel to make a U-turn on his decision to leave Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Telegraph has reported that Gabriel has told Man Utd that he wants to leave the Premier League club.

The 15-year-old attacker is said to have ‘sent formal notice’ to Man Utd that ‘he wishes to cancel his registration at the club with immediate effect to become a free agent’.

Gabriel, who can play as a striker, left-sided forward or an attacking midfielder, does not have a new club lined up.

The teenager has been on the books of Man Utd since he was 11.

Gabriel is regarded as one of the best youngsters in English football and is rated very highly by Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs, who described him as “a generational talent”.

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Last week, on Rio Ferdinand Presents, when former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand revealed what he noticed when watching Gabriel train with Michael Carrick’s side, Giggs responded by saying: “That sounds like Wayne, doesn’t it? Just give me the ball, give me the ball.

“You know, just I don’t care who I’m training with.”

When asked what Gabriel needs to do in the first team right now, Giggs said: “You need to play.

“You need to play games and it’s difficult because if you’re in squads for the first team, you’re not going to sort of turn that down.

“But also you need minutes on the pitch.

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“But he’s at the best club because the history of young players coming through and how they’re looked after.

“And he’s got good people around him, obviously, who’ve played at the club, you know, Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher, Jonny Evans, all these players have been at the club.

“You know, a couple of them have come through.

“So he’s at the right club.”

According to The Telegraph, Gabriel’s desire to leave Man Utd has left the Red Devils ‘shocked’.

The report has added: ‘Clubs cannot sign players to professional contracts until the age of 17 or scholarship agreements until they turn 16, which Gabriel does not do until October 6.

‘United can challenge Gabriel’s request to cancel his registration’.

Man Utd still hope to keep JJ Gabriel

Man Utd, though, have not given up on the prospect of changing the mind of the teenager.

BBC Football Reporter Simon Stone posted on X at 2:10pm on September 15: “Huge news. JJ Gabriel on the verge of leaving @ManUtd.

“Breakdown in relationship between family and club.

“Man Utd not given up hope of turning the situation round.

“Gabriel has contract to end of season and was expected to make senior debut tomorrow night.”

Journalist Sam Cohen wrote on X at 2:07pm on September 15: “BREAKING: Manchester United believe the situation with 15-year-old JJ Gabriel can still be resolved after he asked to leave the club and have his registration cancelled.

“United are unclear on what has prompted the decision and had planned to include Gabriel in the first-team squad tomorrow night.

“The club feel the situation is rectifiable given the time remaining on his registration, which cannot simply be cancelled.”

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