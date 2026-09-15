Former Premier League forward Christophe Dugarry insists Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has pulled off a “heist without a balaclava” by signing a five -year deal.

Spurs spent over £300m over the summer as the Tottenham hierarchy did everything to try and give De Zerbi the tools to push up the Premier League.

Back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League saw the board take action in the transfer market with big-money deals for Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Omar Marmoush, Savinho and others exciting the fanbase.

However, it has been a terrible start to the new Premier League season that has seen Tottenham once again hug 17th position after four matches.

After two defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United to open the season, Tottenham have now drawn their last two matches 0-0 as they are yet to score a goal in the league.

And now former Birmingham City and France striker Dugarry, who saw De Zerbi close up at Marseille insists “it’s insane” that the Italian got a five-year deal at Tottenham.

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Dugarry told RMC Sport: “He signed for five years, the heist he pulls off, without the balaclava. It’s insane! And now they pay you every week in England so you can go. What he’s doing is magnificent. He’s proven so much in football that he’s incredible.”

The Frenchman added: “I never understood what this man’s true level was. I’m told he did well at Brighton, Sassuolo and I don’t remember where else. For me, he’s not an absolute benchmark for coaching big clubs, he had his chance. For now, he’s struggling to seize it.”

De Zerbi has been labelled a “bully” recently by Troy Deeney for his comments on Tel with the pair involved in a heated on-pitch exchange after their 0-0 draw against Everton.

Dugarry on De Zerbi: ‘He’s completely delusional’

When asked about it in his post-match press conference, De Zerbi said: “Yes, I coached him on the pitch.

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“The body shape of a striker. The striker can play with the shoulder on the goal. If we are playing with (James) Maddison, (Mohammed) Kudus and Savio, he has to play as a striker, and the striker has to look at the goal, no?

“Or on the cross of Robertson. He has to stay inside because he started (his career) as a striker. Now he’s playing as a winger, but he started in his career as a striker.”

After seeing the Tel incident, Dugarry further criticised the “completely delusional” Tottenham boss, he continued: “I can’t even talk about him as a coach, but when you’re still capable of making statements like that, post-match, pre-match. During the match, I saw him, he went after Mathys Tel on the pitch. The statements he made about this guy and that, he’s completely out of it.

“It’s astounding to have so little lucidity about what you say. Isn’t there anyone around him who’s going to tell him: ‘Just shut up!’? He’s completely delusional.”

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