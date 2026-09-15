‘Not capable’ Carrick sack timeline revealed as ‘joke’ Man Utd ‘can’t string a pass together’

Michael Carrick has been told that he’s “going to get the sack before Christmas” at Man Utd following their 1-0 defeat to Man City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new Premier League campaign with two defeats, one win and one draw in their opening four matches, while they have also beaten Sabah in their first Champions League game.

Carrick guided Man Utd, who were struggling under Ruben Amorim, to a third-placed finish last season in his spell as interim head coach.

Man Utd made him the permanent manager towards the end of the season but things have not quite gone to plan in the early weeks of the campaign.

The Red Devils chose to improve their midfield in the summer transfer window but many fans still think they needed a striker and improvements in defence too.

After watching Man Utd lose 1-0 to Man City over the weekend, to a controversial Erling Haaland goal, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy claimed: “Man United are a joke, Carrick’s going to get the sack before Christmas.”

READ: Man Utd legend Butt makes Carrick sack prediction as three transfer decisions could cost him

But ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara defended Carrick, he replied: “You can’t say that, Carrick’s not getting the sack, you can’t say he’s getting the sack after one game.”

To which Cundy carried on his rant, he said: “It’s not one game, it’s history repeating itself.

“Here’s the thing, answer this, my argument is the reason Carrick got the job is because they had one game a week.

“They played Sabah [in the Champions League] midweek, fast forward four days, play at home against ten-men Man City, can’t string a pass together, get beat.

“This is going to be the problem, this is his downfall, he is not capable of getting the squad together.”

‘You can’t blame Michael Carrick’ for poor Man Utd performances

O’Hara wasn’t convinced, he again defended the Man Utd boss and continued: “No, no, no, I disagree, I think that’s bang out of [order].

“You can’t blame Michael Carrick for a shocking performance from the players.

READ: Man Utd want manager who won Premier League title with Chelsea to replace Michael Carrick

“Carrick’s in charge, I understand what you’re saying, but the players are out there, 11 v 10, top players.

“We’re talking about Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha, you’re telling me that they can’t beat Man City with ten men?

“I get that Man City were immense. I get that, but you can’t blame Carrick for 11 Man United players on the pitch not being able to break them down.”

Ending his argument, Cundy replied: “Here’s the problem Carrick’s going to find, he’s now got two games a week.

“I said that Carrick was going to get the job by default, it was the right thing to give him the job.

“But now you found yourself, Man United fans and Man United, in a position where he earned the right to have the job, I said he shouldn’t get it, I said that to you, he shouldn’t have got the job.

“They played Sabah midweek, the first game after the Champions League, first time I believe he’s had to play two games in one week, gets beat by ten men.”

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