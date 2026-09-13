Jamie Redknapp has torn into Tottenham and manager Roberto De Zerbi over their “diabolical” start to the Premier League season.

After finishing 17th in consecutive seasons and only just missing out on relegation last term, Spurs spent £300m in the summer in an attempt to avoid another similarly disappointing campaign.

But they’re off to a poor start again as De Zerbi – who was drafted in to save them from relegation at the end of last term – has struggled to get his philosophy to reap attacking rewards in the Premier League.

After shipping five goals in their first two games, Spurs have kept two clean sheets on the trot, but incredibly they’re yet to score a goal this season.

Redknapp can’t quite believe what he’s seen from his former side, labelling their inability to find the net “diabolical”.

He said on Sky Sports: “Out of all the things they have done spending £300 million, one of the problems I thought when they assembled this squad will not be a lack of goals, I did not see that one.

“I thought they might struggle to win games… but I thought about the players they have got in midfield -Fernandes, Tonali, Marmoush, Savinho, even Kudus coming off the bench – surely they have goals in this team. But to not score in the Premier League in six hours of football is absolutely diabolical whatever way you look at it.

“They defended better today, I think the two centre-backs were better than what they have been, but just not enough. Solanke up front, I look at the team that has started to take shape, but no, they have to find the net. How could you not score in six hours of football?”

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De Zerbi shirking the blame

Ahead of the 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday, pundit Chris Sutton hit out at De Zerbi and called for him to take “a bit of responsibility” for how Tottenham have started this season.

“This is absolutely massive for Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi. First and foremost, though, he needs to take a bit of responsibility for his side’s poor results,” Sutton stated.

“He blamed the Spurs strikers after their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, but at least he has got some in his squad. Spurs are a ‘law of averages’ team, or at least that’s the way I see it.

“Eventually they have to score and eventually they have to win too, but I don’t see both things happening this weekend.”

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