Roberto De Zerbi has been thanked for allowing a Tottenham man to leave the club this summer

A Tottenham star who left the club this summer has thanked Roberto De Zerbi for being a “man of his word” and allowing him to depart, as he reveals some dynamics at the club were “not aligned.”

After finishing 17th in the Premier League in two consecutive seasons, Spurs saw the back of some players this summer. In total, eight were sold, seven departed on loan and a couple left at the end of their contracts.

Among them were first-team regulars such as Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Guglielmo Vicario.

The former pair departed on permanent deals, to Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan respectively, while the goalkeeper exited on loan to Juventus, who have an £8.5million option to buy him.

So far at Juve, he has played in three games, keeping clean sheets in the first two – victories over Frosinone and Parma.

Guglielmo Vicario thanks Roberto De Zerbi for letting him go

Amid his good spell back in his native Italy, Vicario has thanked Tottenham boss De Zerbi for allowing him to depart.

He told Sky Sports Italia of his relationship with the boss: “Fantastic, from the first day.

“I thank him, I did it personally the day I signed with Juventus. With me he was a real person, direct and above all a man of his word.

“He gave me the opportunity to take this step that I had in mind, he supported me and I will always be grateful to him.”

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Vicario also made a comment on the feeling at Spurs, stating: “There have been some dynamics that have not aligned, probably for several reasons that make no sense to mention now.”

The Italian keeper didn’t play a minute under De Zerbi in the final seven games that he oversaw last season, with Antonin Kinsky the goalkeeper preferred to him in the Premier League survival battle.

The Czech keeper has retained his spot this season, having played the full 90 minutes in all four of Tottenham’s games.

Martin Dubravka was signed as the back-up goalkeeper given it was known that Vicario was going to depart this summer, but the former Newcastle and Burnley man is yet to be called upon, even in the League Cup, which he has won with both Manchester United and Newcastle.

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