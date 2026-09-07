It has been claimed that Chelsea winger Estevao is unhappy at manager Xabi Alonso ‘forcing’ him to play at right wing-back this season.

Estevao was one of Chelsea’s shining lights in a poor 2025/26 campaign, but he has only been a bit-part player under Alonso.

This is because Alonso has implemented a wing-back formation since arriving at Chelsea, while he has preferred Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers as a front three.

Estevao nearly scored off the bench after replacing Pedro Neto at right wing-back in the closing stages of Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

Still, South American football expert Phil Vickery has revealed to talkSPORT that Estevao and his close confidants have a “fear” about being given the ‘surprise new role’ as a right wing-back under Alonso.

“You do wonder where he fits in Xabi Alonso’s thinking,” Vickery said in an exclusive for talkSPORT.

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“There was a fear that came out of his camp last week that he might have to play at right wing-back.

“He doesn’t want to play at right wing-back. That’s the opposite of what he wants to do.”

“That was a strange undertaking for a club to make…”

Vickory has also claimed that Chelsea’s recent use of Estevao means the club has gone back on what they said to initially sell the move to Stamford Bridge.

“Remember, when he joined Chelsea, his agent said that the reason they chose Chelsea was because Chelsea were more open to him playing as a No. 10 than anyone else,” Vickery added.

“He wants to play in-field, he doesn’t necessarily want to be stuck out on the wing all the time.

“That was a strange undertaking for a club to make because it’s the coach that makes all the decisions, and we’re a couple of coaches on since then.”

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Still, ex-Chelsea star Willian thinks his compatriot is still having an “important role” for the Blues this season.

“Estevão is a different kind of player [compared to Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer],” Willian said.

“He has great quality and a commanding presence. He undoubtedly draws attention and plays an important role in the Chelsea squad. He certainly has everything it takes to be a key figure.”

On Joao Pedro, Willian added: “João Pedro has the quality and potential to shoulder that responsibility [being the number 9].

“He is a player who has been performing very well since last season and has room to grow even further. So, without a doubt, Chelsea is in good hands in that position.”

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