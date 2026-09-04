Chelsea reach decision on selling Estevao in January after Xabi Alonso call

Chelsea have decided whether or not they will sell Estevao Willian in the January transfer window, according to a journalist.

Estevao has officially been at Chelsea since the summer of 2025, with the London club having struck a deal with Palmeiras back in May 2024.

The Brazil international winger scored eight goals and gave four assists in 36 matches in all competitions for the Blues last season.

However, there have been reports that Estevao is concerned about his playing time under Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso this season and is planning to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

ESPN Brasil reported this week: ‘Estevao feels more comfortable playing more centrally in the attacking third, a role that can currently be filled by Cole Palmer, the team’s number 10, and Morgan Rogers, arguably Chelsea’s most expensive signing of the transfer window.

‘One option would be to compete with Pedro Neto, who is deployed as a right winger in Xabi Alonso’s system, but the Brazilian wouldn’t like that, partly because he understands that he would need to gain body mass, which would naturally reduce his mobility and could compromise his playing style.

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‘All of this is being weighed and could influence the striker’s future. Estevao makes it clear to those close to him that he likes the club and wants to stay, but if he has few opportunities in the first half of the season, it’s possible he might consider a change of attitude during the European winter transfer window, which opens in January.’

Chelsea plan to keep Estevao

It has now emerged that Chelsea have no plans whatsoever to sell the teenager in the January transfer window.

Striver Football journalist Max, who has over 39,000 followers on X, posted on the social media platform at 11:17pm on September 3: “Understand Estevao is currently happy at Chelsea and reports in Brazil have been blown out of proportion slightly.

“He is a big part of Alonso’s plans for the future and Chelsea sources regard him as untouchable.

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“Others however have said that Estevao was promised to be a cornerstone of Chelsea’s attack when the club pitched the project to him initially.

“He chose Chelsea over leading European clubs because he thought he would get a lot more game time.

“Other young players have been pitched similar at various points and ended up feeling like the pathway shown / promised wasn’t met.

“Estevao feels he is a better player centrally. #CFC”

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