Arsenal set to follow new Mikel Arteta contract with three big deals

Arsenal are expected to tie down Mikel Arteta to a new deal in the coming weeks, while the club are also ‘advancing’ towards three contract extensions for vital players.

The Spaniard has done a tremendous job at the Emirates since taking charge in 2019. He is now the seventh-longest-serving manager in Arsenal’s history, and led his team to the Premier League title last season.

Arteta’s current deal with Arsenal expires at the end of this campaign, and TEAMtalk have reported that an extension is set to be announced in the near future.

“Talks have gone well and there is a growing expectation that an agreement will be in place by the September international break, which begins on September 25,” writes Graeme Bailey.

Arteta is currently the only Arsenal manager to have recorded a win percentage above 60%, with his figure narrowly ahead of Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have got off to the perfect start this season, too, beating Manchester City to lift the Community Shield and winning against Coventry City and Aston Villa in their two opening Premier League games.

With the Arteta era set to continue, TEAMtalk report that contract extensions are also in the works for three key players.

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Arsenal working on Rice, Odegaard and Timber deals

The report adds that Arsenal are also keen to tie Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber down to contract extensions, with talks ongoing in parallel with the Arteta negotiations.

“Arsenal are also making significant progress on several player contracts, with new deals for Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber all advancing alongside the negotiations with Arteta,” Bailey adds.

“Those discussions form part of a wider contract strategy at Arsenal, with the club determined to reward the players and manager who are central to their plans while protecting the core of Arteta’s squad for the years ahead.”

All three of those player’s deals run until 2028, though Rice’s includes a club option to extend by a further 12 months.

Arsenal are therefore under no major pressure to tie the trio down to extensions but they are keen to get the deals wrapped up before the situation becomes more pressing.

It also shows that Arteta believes Rice, Odegaard and Timber are set to play leading roles for Arsenal for years to come.

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