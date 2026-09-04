Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres has been told that he is “lucky to be there”, while the Gunners have been told that they have made a transfer mistake.

Gyokeres joined the Gunners for around £55m plus add-ons from Sporting Lisbon during last summer’s transfer window.

The striker often struggled in matches against big clubs, but he scored some important goals for Arsenal as they were crowned Premier League Champions last term.

However, reports in the summer suggested that the Gunners were considering letting Gyokeres leave so they could sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, and it was even claimed that there could be a swap deal.

This did not end up progressing, but Gyokeres did not feature in Arsenal’s opening two Premier League games and pundit Troy Deeney thinks he is “lucky” to be with the Gunners.

“I think he knows he’s lucky to be there, personally,” Deeney said on the Premier League All Access podcast for talkSPORT.

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“I think when you look at his career, look at his attributes, he’s probably going, ‘I’m at a team here, I’ve won the Premier League, this is unbelievable’.

“He will be used in the Champions League, but also there’s a business element to this where sometimes, things just get swept under the rug now.

“He’ll have a conversation, I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing over the next two, three weeks, he gets more minutes and more time now the window’s closed.

“Mikel is not stupid enough to just keep him on the outside, he’ll be like, ‘Alright, you’re still here, you’re part of the squad, let’s move forward.'”

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Arsenal accused of “hard to explain” transfer mistake

Arsenal have still left themselves short in attack, with Christos Tzolis their only forward signing after letting Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli leave.

And Gunners legend Alan Smith fears his former side have made a mistake with Trossard because his exit is “hard to explain”.

“Time will tell, but Trossard, on paper, is more of a loss,” Smith told Metro via BestBettingSites.co.uk.

“He performed in big games, and he chipped in with goals in big games, so that’s hard to explain.

“Whether Tzolis does that is another story altogether, but that’s asking a lot.

“‘But they’ve let Martinelli go, Trossard go, Jesus go; they’ve lost three forward players and just brought in Tzolis, really.

“So from that point of view, one or two question marks, definitely.”

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