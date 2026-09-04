Lamine Camara has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

AS Monaco star Lamine Camara now looks set to join Liverpool, with personal terms reportedly ‘agreed’ with the Chelsea target.

The chase to sign Camara has turned into a really dramatic saga, with the midfielder missing out on a move to Chelsea on deadline day.

Chelsea identified Camara as a leading option to replace Manchester City newbie Enzo Fernandez, and AS Monaco were open to his exit on deadline day to raise funds.

With a few hours of the window remaining, Chelsea reportedly reached an agreement with Monaco to sign Camara for around £45m.

However, Monaco later pulled the plug on the transfer as they preferred selling Folarin Balogun to Everton. Unsurprisingly, this has infuriated Chelsea, and the deal with the Toffees also fell through at the eleventh hour.

It feels like Camara is now likely to leave Monaco in January, but Chelsea face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

READ: Liverpool already considering January move with deal unlocked very soon

After the move to Chelsea fell through, journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Liverpool have informed Camara and Monaco that they intend to sign him next year.

Jacobs explained: “Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now. They never explored it. Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club.

“But my understanding is that Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘Wait’. Liverpool said to Camara, ‘Wait’.

“Now, to be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we are not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea.

“We were saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Liverpool said to Camara, if you don’t get your move, and it was not looking likely in the middle of the day, we will be back for you potentially in 2027.”

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Liverpool ‘agree personal terms’ with Lamine Camara

Now, transfer insider Indykaila has claimed that the Reds have reached an ‘agreement’ over personal terms with Camara, who has ‘signed off’ on the move.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive / Developing: This is a fast-moving story.

‘Sources have told us that Lamine Camara has agreed personal terms with #LFC following the collapse of his proposed move to Chelsea.

‘The Senegal midfielder is understood to have signed off on a five-year contract, matching the terms that had been agreed with Chelsea before Monaco withdrew from that deal on deadline day.

‘The transfer fee with Monaco is not expected to be an issue. Liverpool want the player to arrive in January and work is now underway to finalise the remaining details.

‘We expect further confirmation.’

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