Fabrizio Romano next to the Arsenal badge.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have now ‘formally sealed a deal’ for their next signing as they look to strengthen their attack.

Arsenal will feel that they had a positive summer transfer window, but they have left themselves short in attack.

The Gunners landed a couple of their leading targets by signing Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa, while they have also recruited Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis.

However, Mikel Arteta‘s side struggled to bolster their attack, with the Premier League giants missing out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola.

Despite this, Arsenal sanctioned the exits of Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and this leaves them short of options in attack.

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But the Gunners are going to sign at least one new attacker next year becuase Romano has confirmed that they have now completed a deal for teenage winger Andria Bartishvili.

The 17-year-old Georgian is considered one for the future, and Arsenal have moved to secure his services over the past week.

Last week, Romano revealed that a deal was agreed for Bartishvili before he then confirmed that he was travelling to England to finalise his move to Arsenal.

First Arsenal signing of 2027 revealed

Romano said: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go!

’17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract.

‘He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18.

‘Deal worth €4.5m. @Geo__team.’

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Romano added on X: ‘Andria Bartishvili, on his way to London as he’s signing for Arsenal this week.

‘Deal agreed last week for 17 year old Georgian talent joining #AFC from June 2027 when he’ll be 18.’

Now, Romano has confirmed that Bartishvili has ‘completed’ his medical ahead of joining Arsenal, so his move has now been ‘formally sealed’.

Romano said on X: ‘Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili can be considered a new Arsenal player.

‘Medical completed, contract set to be signed and deal formally sealed.

‘Bartishvili will join #AFC first team in summer 2027 when he turns 18.’

Arsenal are also expected to look for a marquee signing to improve their attack in January or next summer, with Juventus star Kenan Yildiz and Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez mooted as options for future windows.

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