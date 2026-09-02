Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are set to complete their first signing of 2027, with teenager Andria Bartishvili joining.

After Arsenal were deservedly crowned Premier League champions but lost in the Champions League final last season, they worked hard to improve their squad further in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners made several impressive additions, having signed Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis.

However, head coach Mikel Arteta and Co. will be frustrated not to sign a new top-level winger after missing out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola.

This is especially a problem because they have let Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri leave, with these exits leaving Arsenal short of attacking options heading into January.

READ: Premier League transfer window losers: Everton, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United

The Gunners could look to address this issue with the signing of a winger and/or striker in January to make an immediate mpact, but they are also looking to the future with the signing of 17-year-old Bartishvili.

Andria Bartishvili is set to become Arsenal’s first signing of 2027

Towards the end of last week, Romano revealed that the Gunners have struck a deal to sign the 17-year-old.

Romano said on X: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go!

’17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract.

‘He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18.

‘Deal worth €4.5m. @Geo__team.’

READ MORE: Liverpool target joins Arsenal, Newcastle stars among five who could still move…

Now, Romano has shared that the teenager is travelling to London today with a view to completing his move to Arsenal, having noted that a deal will be ‘signed this week’.

Romano said on X: ‘Andria Bartishvili, on his way to London as he’s signing for Arsenal this week.

‘Deal agreed last week for 17 year old Georgian talent joining #AFC from June 2027 when he’ll be 18.’

Regarding a potential marquee signing, Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has been mooted as a dream target, and club legend Emmanuel Petit thinks he would be “perfect” for Arsenal.

Petit told Oddschecker: “He’s a beautiful player with great movement and intelligence. He’s got speed, technique, and vision. He can score many goals and provide assists.

“It’s hard sometimes to get intelligent players who understand the DNA of the team. Arsenal have a proper DNA on the pitch. I think Alvarez would be perfect for Arsenal.”

On new signing Tzolis, he added: “He has quality, tactical intelligence, movement, technique, and the way he runs with the ball. He reminds me sometimes of Kvaratskhelia with Paris Saint-Germain – the way he runs with the ball and tries to unbalance his opponent.

“When he gets past his opponent and crosses the ball, he knows exactly where he wants to put it.”

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