Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has made a decision on Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo after Jamie Carragher claimed that they are “never going to play”.

Carragher and others affiliated with Liverpool have been left frustrated by their transfer business in the summer, with the Reds only signing Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet.

New head coach Iraola is arguably short in several positions, while Liverpool have kept certain players who should have been offloaded in the summer.

This includes Chiesa and Endo, with Carragher stating this week that they are “never going to play” for Liverpool this season.

“Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play,” Carragher claimed on The Overlap.

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“And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 players and all that. They have got Chiesa and Endo. It’s like they are never going to kick a ball.”

He added: “Endo should have been moved on.

“He has done great, a bit of a cult hero.”

Andoni Iraola reaches decision on Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo

Now, Carragher has been proven right, with Liverpool confirming Iraola’s decision to leave Chiesa and Endo out of their Champions League squad, while minutes in other positions will also inevitably be hard to come by.

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Carragher has also given his assessment of Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai, with Iraola told to have an honest conversation with the midfielder.

“His actual best role could possibly be at right-back because he can get a lot of the ball, he can run, he almost plat that Trent role for you from there,” Carragher added.

“But there’s no way I think he’s going to want to play there because he has probably signed a contract for £350 grand a week, to put a midfield player to right-back, and you have just done this big thing, he’s the vice-captain.

“I just think that’s a conversation Iraola has got to have going forward because the midfield is not right and he’s part of that midfield not being right.

“Whether he ends up going to right-back and how they can dress it up to that is not just being right-back, you are actually going to run the game from there.”

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