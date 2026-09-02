Wantaway Liverpool star holds ‘clear the air talks’ after failed move as Carragher rates window

Cody Gakpo was linked with a move away from Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo has reportedly held talks to ‘clear the air’ at Liverpool after he failed to secure a move away from Anfield over the summer.

Tottenham were initially the main side interested in signing Gakpo before the transfer window shut as they looked to transform their attack under Roberto De Zerbi.

However, the Netherlands international decided to snub a move to north London in favour of pursuing a deal to join Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend that Liverpool winger Gakpo had agreed terms with Man City as the two clubs looked to agree a deal for the Dutchman.

Romano said on X: ‘Liverpool informed Cody Gakpo’s camp they would be ready to keep him at the club if there’s no replacement.

‘All depends on Ismaila Sarr situation.

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‘Gakpo had agreed terms with City on Saturday but would also be happy to stay at Liverpool if club decide to close doors.’

However, with Liverpool’s failure to get a deal close for Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr or Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, the Reds decided on Monday to keep Gakpo.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein explained: ‘BREAKING: Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool. Manchester City had £75m + £5m bid rejected by #LFC & pursuit over – confirmed between all sides in direct communication.

‘#MCFC now fully focused on attempting to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.’

And now Dutch outlet Dagblad has revealed that the former PSV Eindhoven star ‘spoke with the owners of Liverpool yesterday, partly to clear the air’.

The report added: ‘The fact that Gakpo’s transfer fell through came as a complete surprise. An agreement had been reached regarding the financial terms under which Gakpo was allowed to leave Liverpool.

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‘Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were prepared to meet that package of around one hundred million euros. Gakpo subsequently chose City, but it became clear yesterday that Gakpo would not be allowed to move to City after all. It now appears that there will definitely be no other deal.’

Carragher on Liverpool transfers: ‘I think it’s been OK’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been underwhelmed by the business at Anfield with the former defender pinpointing three areas they should have improved.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think it’s been OK. The main thing was to improve in the wide areas and they brought two wingers in.

“The real star is Barcola, and you talk about replacing Mo Salah, but it’s on the opposite flank. Liverpool haven’t got a real out-and-out right-sided attacker. We haven’t got anybody with a left foot on that right side. Like, Mo Salah.

“I’m disappointed. I’m not quite sure what we’re going to do on that right wing right now. It doesn’t look like a balanced squad. Liverpool are short in full-back areas and probably a midfield player as well.”

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