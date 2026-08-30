Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool about to make transfer blunder and gives Bradley Barcola verdict

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), should not sell Cody Gakpo to Manchester City and has given his verdict on Bradley Barcola joining Andoni Iraola’s side.

Gakpo has decided to leave Liverpool for Man City before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Man City are willing to pay £85million to Liverpool for the Netherlands international winger.

However, the Merseyside club will not sanction an exit for Gakpo until and unless they find a suitable replacement.

Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk has now publicly said that he wants FSG to keep Gakpo and believes that selling his Netherlands international team-mate would be a mistake.

Virgil van Dijk wants Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool

The Express quotes Van Dijk as saying when asked whether he wants Gakpo to stay at Liverpool: “What do you think?

READ: Winger desperate to join Liverpool as FSG continue talks over transfer

“He’s a quality player.

“I think we should keep quality players.

“Let’s see what the next few days bring.

“I want him to stay not only because he’s a quality player, but also because he’s a friend of mine.

“He’s very important for us.”

Virgil van Dijk welcomes Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

Van Dijk has also given his verdict on Barcola, who is set to join Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain imminently.

Liverpool will pay PSG an initial fee of £110m for the France international winger, with £13m in add-ons.

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Van Dijk said: “He’s a good player, that’s the only thing I can say.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that a club like Liverpool is very attractive to very good players.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“We all know that we’re going through a little bit of a transition.

“You either want to be a part of it or you don’t.

“The window is open until Tuesday, right? Let’s see what happens.

“He’s a player with pace.

“I remember a goal he scored against Chelsea.

“If he comes here then he will be welcomed with open arms.

“But until it’s official, there’s no point speaking about it.”

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