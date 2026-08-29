David Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool have ‘finalised an agreement’ to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola, who is set for a ‘medical this weekend’.

Liverpool have been chasing Barcola for several weeks, having turned to the PSG winger after missing out on Yan Diomande.

Barcola quickly made it clear that he wanted the move and indicated to PSG that he did not wish to extend his contract beyond 2028, but the Champions League holders initially demanded £145m to sanction his sale.

However, Liverpool have remained patient and eventually managed to settle on signing Barcola for a reduced fee, with Ornstein reporting on Saturday morning that an ‘agreement’ has now been ‘finalised’.

According to a report from The Athletic, Liverpool ‘will pay a package worth £106m plus add-ons potentially rising to £17m for the 23-year-old forward’.

READ: Liverpool ‘flapping’ in the transfer market and doomed to ‘long Spurs-like season’

In the report, Ornstein also noted that Barcola is ‘set to sign a five-year contract’, while he is ‘expected’ to have a medical ‘in the next 24 hours’.

Liverpool choose signing after Bradley Barcola

A report from talkSPORT has corroborated this information, though they have also shed light on what else Liverpool could do before this transfer window closes.

‘The Reds are still looking to recruit a right winger as well. They have seen two offers for Yankuba Minteh turned down, with them moving on for Ismailia Sarr. ‘There were reports of an offer from Andoni Iraola’s side for the Senegalese international, but Liverpool sources have told talkSPORT that isn’t the case.’

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The same report noted that Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Cody Gakpo will only be sold if Liverpool sign another winger, while it has been claimed that the Reds have agreed terms with Sarr.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided details on the cost of the Barcola deal after PSG initially set a huge asking price.

Jacobs said on X: ‘More on Bradley Barcola and Liverpool.

‘PSG’s initial £145m asking price came down to £123m (almost €145m).

‘PSG always wanted more than the Morgan Rogers (£117m) and Elliot Anderson (£116m) deals. Surpassing the €140m package that saw Yan Diomande move to Real Madrid also became an important goal for the French champions. PSG have brought in close to €400m this summer in sales for players not deemed part of their project.

‘Barcola has agreed terms on a five-year contract at Liverpool.’

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