Liverpool hold discussions for perfect next winger signing after Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are giving serious consideration to bidding a third time for Brighton winger, Yankuba Minteh, with a report revealing why, along with news of a potential price drop.

Liverpool banked Victor Munoz earlier in the summer and over the past few hours, struck an agreement with PSG for the transfer of Bradley Barcola.

The Reds are paying £106m plus £17m in add-ons, bringing the total value of the deal to £123m. At that price, Barcola will become Liverpool’s second biggest buy, behind only Alexander Isak at £125m.

A third new winger is wanted and if one arrives, Cody Gakpo will be given permission to depart. Tottenham have already agreed personal terms with the Dutchman.

Liverpool agreed terms with Ibrahim Mbaye, though he’s now heading to Aston Villa. Interest in Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr is genuine, though there are conflicting claims on whether Liverpool have actually offered £50m as some reports claim.

In any case, what is clear is Palace don’t wish to sell Sarr who at 28, is much older than the usual profile of player FSG sign anyway.

As such, all roads seemingly lead back to Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh who Liverpool have already seen two bids rejected for.

The first was worth £50m, and the second £60m. Minteh has already agreed personal terms with the Reds, meaning it was up to Liverpool to thunder back in with a decisive third bid.

However, reports earlier this week claimed the deal was off after Brighton hiked the price up to £80m.

But per the latest from reliable Gambian journalist, Foday Manneh, Minteh’s move could be back on.

Liverpool back in for Yankuba Minteh?

Manneh has been on top of the Minteh story throughout the summer, and taking to X, he revealed: ‘Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool FC; the interest and pursuit is 𝐍𝐎𝐓 fully off.

‘#LFC have discussed Minteh internally in the past 24 hours after finding it difficult to have other suitable options.

‘The head coach, Andoni Iraola has also informed the recruitment team that he wants a Minteh-type player, with both defensive and attacking qualities.

‘Other options are not enough. Brighton’s price could also come down after rejecting £50M and £60M bids, especially if they get a replacement soon and the deal could be reactivated.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool ‘flapping’ in the transfer market and doomed to ‘long Spurs-like season’

* Liverpool agree terms with potential signing after Barcola as Gakpo to only be sold on one condition

* Ranking the Big Six attacks as Liverpool set to secure Bradley Barcola

If Liverpool were to succeed in signing the left-footer, Minteh would not be available to play for his new side for at least two months while he recovers from surgery to repair a right leg injury.

Nevertheless, a two month absence would be a small sacrifice if his arrival ensures Iraola is provided with the player he wants above all others.