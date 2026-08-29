Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have made a new ‘enquiry’ for Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Arsenal have ‘made a transfer U-turn’.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with a bold move for Lewis-Skelly in recent weeks because they are in the market for a left-back.

The Red Devils have already invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to strengthen their midfield, but they are yet to land a new left-back to provide cover for Luke Shaw.

Newcastle United standout Lewis Hall is widely reported to be Man Utd’s top target, but they have been made to turn to alternatives because their Premier League rivals are refusing to sell.

Man Utd’s options include Lewis-Skelly, who has been linked with an exit as Arsenal look to offload some sellable assets to balance the books after landing Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Christos Tzolis and Piero Hincapie.

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Lewis-Skelly’s game time at Arsenal has been limited since the start of last season, but he remains one of their most talented up-and-coming talents.

There have been conflicting reports on whether Arsenal would be willing to let Lewis-Skelly leave, but Man Utd reportedly made a fresh approach for the Englishman on Friday evening.

Arsenal make ‘transfer U-turn’ over Man Utd target Myles Lewis-Skelly

This is according to a report from transfer insider Indykaila, who claims that the Red Devils have made a new ‘enquiry’ for Lewis-Skelly.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: A credible Arsenal source confirmed Manchester United made another enquiry this evening about Myles Lewis-Skelly’s availability.

‘Arsenal will only consider a sale at a premium valuation.’

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However, a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Arsenal have ‘made a transfer U-turn’ on selling Lewis-Skelly, who now looks set to stay beyond this summer.

O’Rourke explained: “Arsenal were thinking about cashing in on Myles Lewis-Skelly earlier in the transfer window.

“It would have been pure profit for them, which was tempting, but Lewis-Skelly has become a key part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

“Even this early in the season, he was very impressive against Man City in the Community Shield, and again against Coventry on the opening day of the season as well.

“I don’t think Arsenal have any immediate plans to let Lewis-Skelly go, and I’m sure Mikel Arteta wants to keep him as well because of the way he has played in recent games.”

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