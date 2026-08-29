According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Alexander Sorloth, who could cost £30m.

The Red Devils have been active in this summer’s transfer window, having invested around £150m to overhaul their midfield with the arrivals of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man Utd have also landed Karl Darlow as a new backup goalkeeper and several youngsters, but they remain in the market for more additions in the coming days.

Michael Carrick‘s side are still short in certain positions, with it suggested that they could yet sign a left-back, winger and/or striker this summer.

United could sign a striker to provide cover for Benjamin Sesko, partly because Joshua Zirkzee looks likely to leace amid interest from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

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And some clubs are seemingly trying to take advantage of Man Utd’s interest in signing a striker, with Atletico Madrid among those who have ‘offered’ a player to the Red Devils.

A report from Caught Offside claims Man Utd have been given the chance to sign Sorloth, who is valued at around £30m.

Man Utd reach verdict on paying £30m to sign Alexander Sorloth

Man Utd are said to be ‘considering’ the possibility of signing Sorloth and they have ‘not ruled out’ signing him as part of a ‘last-minute’ transfer.

Sorloth is said to be a ‘tempting option’ for Man Utd, while the striker is ‘open to the right opportunity’ even though he is ‘not pushing to leave’ Atletico Madrid.

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Newcastle United and Juventus are also said to be in the running for Sorloth, though the report claims that the Red Devils are unlikely to meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price to sign him.

Man Utd are yet to ‘make a final decision’ on Sorloth, but a source for the outlet explained: “Alexander Sorloth has been offered to Manchester United, and, as of yet, they have not ruled out a move.

“Other clubs could be there too, so United need to decide fast. As things stand, I’m not sure they’d pay the £30m asking price, but they might try to negotiate a loan.”

Pundit Alan Shearer thinks Man Utd “need another striker” to take some pressure off Sesko to move to the “next level”.

“I do think for them to go to the next level they need another striker,” Shearer told Metro.

“I don’t think they’re good enough defensively, but I do think they’re also lacking in the centre-forward position.

“Clearly, Sesko wasn’t fit. They brought him on in the second half and he missed a couple of decent chances, but I do think that to go to the next level, they might need another centre-forward.

“Having said that, I guess you could say that with many clubs. Where do you get them from? That’s the big thing.”

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