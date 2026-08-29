Bad news for Newcastle as Liverpool make contact for £60m striker

Lille star Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who is a Liverpool and Newcastle United target Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Matias Fernandez-Pardo has suffered a setback, with Liverpool making contact for the Lille star to bring him to Anfield, according to a report.

On August 28, The Telegraph reported that Newcastle are keen on signing Fernandez-Pardo from Lille before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Lille are willing to sell Fernandez-Pardo, who can play as a centre-forward or as a winger, but the French club want £60million for him.

The Telegraph reported that Newcastle are ‘making a late push’ for the 21-year-old Belgium international, who scored eight goals and gave seven assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Lille last season.

The author of the report, journalist Luke Edwards, further added on X: “Newcastle remain cautious.

“There is a suspicion other clubs are lurking waiting to pounce which is why they have alternatives.

“Let’s see #nufc”

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It has now emerged that Newcastle are now facing competition from Liverpool for the youngster.

Liverpool in contact for Newcastle target Matias Fernandez-Pardo

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have made contact for Fernandez-Pardo.

While Liverpool are set to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds are still keen on adding another winger to their squad, especially if Cody Gakpo leaves.

Gakpo wants to join Tottenham Hotspur, who are willing to pay as much as £60million for the Netherlands international midfielder.

The reliable transfer news outlet has stated: ‘Liverpool’s stance on selling Gakpo has, however, been one of resistance.

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‘That position has now softened to a certain extent, with the Reds prepared to allow him to leave, but only if they can bring in another forward following Barcola’s arrival.

‘Liverpool do have an interest in Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, while they have also made contact over Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who Newcastle United are attempting to sign.’

While it remains to be seen if Fernandez-Pardo ends up at Liverpool, it looks very unlikely that Harvey Elliott will be at Anfield for much longer.

Valencia are in talks over a loan deal for the attacking midfielder, who is ready to move to the Spanish club.

Journalist Matteo Moretto wrote on X on August 28: “Exclusive: Valencia is negotiating for Harvey Elliott.

“There is optimism between the parties.

“Harvey Elliott has already spoken with Andoni Iraola and has asked him to join Valencia.

“Negotiations between both clubs are very advanced.

“It will be a loan.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on X at 5:13pm on August 28: “Harvey Elliott has agreed personal terms with Valencia following positive talks today.

“Negotiations underway with Liverpool to get the deal done on club side.”

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