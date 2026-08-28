Tottenham v Newcastle: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Having lost 3-0 away to Brentford in their opening game of the Premier League season, Tottenham will look to get their first points on the board when they host Newcastle United.

Newcastle began the Matthias Jaissle era with a home game against Liverpool and looked set to take all three points before conceding an injury-time penalty, which saw the game finish level at 2-2.

Both sides played in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Tottenham winning 5-1 at home against Charlton and Newcastle beating West Brom by a 3-2 scoreline.

Tottenham v Newcastle kick-off time

Tottenham v Newcastle kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, August 29 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Newcastle how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Tottenham team news

James Maddison fractured his shoulder from a fall during their 3-0 loss to Brentford, and while the injury is less serious than initially feared, he will be out for the next couple of weeks.

Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven missed the opening Premier League game but featured as second-half substitutes against Charlton and should now go back in the starting line-up, with Archie Gray and Marco Senesi set to drop out.

Roberto De Zerbi has already confirmed that Sandro Tonali will start against his former club, and fellow midfielder Matheus Fernandes played the full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup after recovering from a calf injury.

Savio arrived from Manchester City in an £85million deal earlier this week and made an immediate impact against Charlton, registering a goal and an assist in a 19-minute cameo.

The Brazil international is expected to make his full debut against Newcastle, while Omar Marmoush should be in the matchday squad after reuniting with his former Manchester City teammate in north London.

Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski have been seen in training but are not yet ready to return, while Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are out long-term with ACL injuries.

Pape Matar Sarr is yet to play this season after feeling pain in his hamstring before the Brentford game, and he remains a doubt for this fixture.

Newcastle team news

William Osula picked up a foot injury following a collision with Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and is now set to spend a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

In Osula’s absence, Nick Woltemade started up front against West Brom but failed to impress, so Yoane Wissa could move from the No. 10 role into the centre-forward position.

That could see Joe Willock start in the No.10 role after the midfielder scored just 110 seconds after coming off the bench against Liverpool.

Newly-appointed club captain Dan Burn remains out with ankle ligament damage, while vice-captain Joelinton will be sidelined until around mid-September with a thigh issue.

Summer signing Amar Dedic registered two assists against West Brom and will continue at right-back, with Tino Livramento yet to recover from the calf injury that forced him to withdraw from the England World Cup squad.

Bazoumana Toure marked his Newcastle debut with a goal against West Brom but was substituted at half-time after feeling some pain, although the winger should be available for selection against Tottenham.

Nico Gonzalez has been in training after completing his £52million move from Manchester City and is in line for his Newcastle debut, but it remains to be seen if he goes straight into the starting line-up.

Tottenham v Newcastle odds

Tottenham are 13/10 to pick up their first three points of the Premier League season, while Newcastle are 2/1 to do likewise. The draw is 14/5.

Tottenham are 5/2 to finish in the top five this season while Newcastle are 7/1.

Tottenham v Newcastle prediction

Tottenham’s unprecedented summer spending spree led to a renewed sense of optimism at the club, while Newcastle’s season began with considerably lower expectations following the departure of some key players.

But Spurs were easily beaten by Brentford in their Premier League opener, and Newcastle were very impressive in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

The Magpies will also be feeling confident ahead of this game, having won their last two Premier League trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by a 2-1 scoreline.

This fixture guarantees goals, and there have been at least three goals in each of the last 11 Premier League games between these two sides, so we’re backing over 2.5 goals at 13/20.

Both teams have found the back of the net in 10 of those 11 games, and we’re expecting that trend to continue here with a lot of goalmouth action at both ends.

A score draw feels like the most likely outcome from this game, and it can be backed at 7/2. A 2-2 draw is available at 12/1.

De Zerbi may consider throwing Marmoush straight into the starting line-up due to the Egypt international’s brilliant record against Newcastle.

He has seven goals in five appearances against the Magpies in all competitions and is 11/5 to score against them on his Tottenham debut.

For Newcastle, Wissa produced his best performance for the club in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool. The striker will look to build on that and is 12/5 to score anytime.