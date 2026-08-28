These three will be hoping to get a lot of goals for their teams this season.

Bradley Barcola’s imminent arrival on Merseyside adds more forward talent to the Premier League but how do Liverpool rank? Ahead of Arsenal…

The big boys have been busy this summer trying to lure some of the world’s best players to the league, which gives us a perfect opportunity to decide who has the most potent attacking force in the division.

Here are the Big Six attacking options ranked:

6) Tottenham

Does it say a lot about how the league views you if a supposed rival is willing to sell you two of their castoffs? Spurs’ signing of Omar Marmoush and Savinho looks like a bit of good business on the surface but there is also a reason why City were willing to let them leave.

Back-to-back 17th-place finishes will make it hard to attract the very top talent and so Spurs find themselves shopping at Tesco compared to the rest’s Ocado.

Neither Marmoush nor Savinho made a real mark on the league at their previous employers but it was needs must for a sorry-looking Spurs frontline.

Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are unreliable both on a fitness and a scoring front. James Maddison has picked up his latest injury while Dejan Kulusevski has not been seen in North London for over a year.

Behind them, Xavi Simons found his best form towards the end of the year before a cruciate ligament injury ruled him out until February but the return of Mohammed Kudus is a boost.

But can you say any of the above players are close to the elite? It’s hard to make a case that any would find a place in the other big six teams.

5) Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes did a lot of the heavy lifting last year and at 31 years of age, that is not a strategy you can rely on for much longer.

As seen in their opening-day defeat to Hull, United have a lot of frustrating attackers. Even if you are not a United fan, Bryan Mbeumo and the amount of chances he misses is an infuriating watch.

There is also the issue of who plays number nine. Matheus Cunha is the most talented option but does not look a natural fit there while Benjamin Sesko is still not trusted to start games. Joshua Zirkzee at this point feels like an answer to a quiz question in 20 years’ time.

Their wingers are also a step down from their sides. Marcus Rashford has returned to the fold while Amad and Mason Mount are options.

It’s fine as an attack but one that is clearly elevated by the ability of the club captain.

4) Arsenal

Arsenal may have the best defence and midfield in the league but it is hard to make a similar argument for their forward line.

Of them, Bukayo Saka is the only superstar but even he can be hot and cold at times. Away from the right winger, Viktor Gyokeres has not proven to be an elite number nine, while Kai Havertz may work more seamlessly in Arteta’s system but is not the most clinical forward.

Christos Tzolis looks like a promising signing and a player who is happy to run at defenders but more time is needed to see if that generates a steady supply of goals and assists.

Behind them, Noni Madueke and the 16-year-old Max Dowman provide depth. Eberechi Eze is also an option.

It’s fine and when you only need to score one goal to win games, it’ll do more than nicely.

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3) Liverpool

When looking at Liverpool’s front line, you find yourself saying “in theory” a lot.

In theory, Alexander Isak should be one of the best strikers in the league. In theory, Florian Wirtz is one of the best young talents in Europe. In theory, Barcola will add quality.

The problem is that theory has not proven to be correct much in the past 12 months.

It’s a cliche but football isn’t played on paper and many of Liverpool’s expensive signings a year ago have failed to click.

There are reasons behind it. Isak’s Newcastle strike meant he came into the season unfit. When he did score, he got his leg broken by Micky van de Ven in the process.

Wirtz, meanwhile, looked physically incapable of performing well in the league, a problem that can be rectified over a summer – but having misfiring talent is a better problem then having average players performing above expectation.

If – in theory – Andoni Iraola can unlock that potential then Liverpool clearly have one of the best attacking line-ups in the league. But that remains an if until it is proven on the pitch.

2) Chelsea

Chelsea may have issues at the other end but their attackers look very good.

It’s only one game and only Fulham but Cole Palmer looked back to his best, Joao Pedro continued his excellent pre-season form and Morgan Rogers swapped a Villa shirt for a Chelsea one with ease.

Those front three are the core of Chelsea’s exciting attack but behind them, there are question marks. Danny Welbeck has been brought in for his experience but if Pedro gets injured, is he enough to rely on? BlueCo swapped Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg to Chelsea but he has scored eight goals in the last 12 months.

On the wing, Pedro Neto has been okay since joining, while Jamie Gittens had an anonymous first year at the club. Estevao is an exciting prospect, tipped by many to be the next great Brazilian player, but he is only 19 and has had injury problems.

So their first choice looks very strong but behind that, they seem a little light.

1) Manchester City

Considering the talent they’ve had over the past 10 years, it’s not unfair to say this is one of the weaker City attacks but that is a very high bar to live up to.

City obviously have Erling Haaland, the best striker in the league, but for as good as he is, he is not averse to a goal drought and went six Premier League games in the second half of last season without scoring.

Either side of him, City have a plethora of options they can use in Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden, the latter of whom looks like a Maresca favourite. Rayan Cherki has largely been constrained to substitute appearances but his effectiveness suggests it will not be long before he is a starter.

City’s forward line these days is also a lot more physical than the Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez trio of yesteryear. The equation for scoring goals for City is simple – get the ball to Haaland and he will score – but if you can stop him getting service, City do get a lot blunter.

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