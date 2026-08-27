Man City to drop £200m on double signing with Enzo Fernandez agreement struck

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Man City.

Manchester City are preparing an £80m bid for a Premier League winger, while there’s huge claims Enzo Fernandez is reuniting with Enzo Maresca too.

Man City have taken a sledgehammer to the squad Pep Guardiola left, with James Trafford, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Savio and Omar Marmoush all departing.

A handful of high calibre signings have been made, though with so many more leaving than arriving, the coming days will bring a flurry of arrivals.

Two players Man City are now hard at work bringing to the Etihad are Iliman Ndiaye and Enzo Fernandez.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news earlier on Thursday of City readying an £80m bid for Everton talisman Ndiaye.

If a deal is struck, the expectation is Jack Grealish will move the other way and back to Everton where he spent last season on loan.

Iliman Ndiaye to Man City latest

Providing the latest on this situation on Thursday night, Fabrizio Romano took to YouTube when explaining: “Man City are working on Iliman Ndiaye deal.

“The swap deal is possible, Grealish back to Everton … it’s Everton and also Aston Villa calling as a possibility.

“But Everton are ready to include Jack Grealish in a conversation about Ndiaye.

“Ndiaye said no to Al-Hilal and another Saudi club this summer. He wants to stay in the Premier League.

“Man City, who share a very good relationship with the agents of the player, are working hard to sign the player.

“Negotiations are ongoing, so he’s a serious option on Man City’s list.”

Alternative wingers in City’s sights are Cody Gakpo and Pedro Neto, but Ndiaye is the primary target.

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Enzo Fernandez to Man City a done deal?

Chelsea’s Fernandez is the other big name Man City want, and the Argentine has already said yes to reuniting with former Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, at the Etihad.

Chelsea are willing to sell if Man City bid £120m, though the Blues also want to sign, or at the very least line up, a worthy replacement

On Fernandez, Romano added: “Man City are in contact with the agents of the player on a daily basis.

“They’re expected to have direct discussions with Chelsea to make a final decision on this deal very soon.”

And after Fernandez was omitted from Chelsea’s squad to face Luton Town in the League Cup, talkSPORT’s senior transfer news reporter, Alex Crook, dropped a not-so subtle-hint Fernandez is bound for Man City.

Taking to X, Crook simply posted “Enzo Fernandez to #MCFC”, along with an egg timer emoji. The post can be viewed here.

Not long after, Argentine outlet, TyC Sports, claimed an agreement has now been struck that will see Fernandez transfer to Man City for €140m / £120m.

The report stated: ‘The Enzo Fernández saga is nearing its end. The parties have reached an agreement and he will join Manchester City in another mega-money transfer.’

They went on to add: ‘Manchester City will pay around €140 million for him: he will sign a contract until 2032, with the option to extend for another season.’

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