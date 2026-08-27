UCL draw: Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City and Aston Villa find out opponents

Last year’s finalists Arsenal will face Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the league phase of the Champions League after the draw was made on Thursday.

The Gunners reached the final in the 2025/26 version of the competition with Mikel Arteta’s side falling short at the final hurdle as they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French holders are playing both Manchester City and Aston Villa in eye-catching ties with PSG recently beating Unai Emery’s Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup.

Liverpool’s toughest fixtures on paper are against Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, while Manchester United will face Diego Simeone’s men and Bayern Munich in two of their trickiest ties.

Champions League phase draw in full for Premier League teams:

Arsenal: Real Madrid (H), Bayern Munich (A), Borussia Dortmund (H), Real Betis (A), Lille (H), Napoli (A), Sabah (H), Slavia Prague (A)

Aston Villa: Barcelona (A), PSG (H), Borussia Dortmund (H), Club Brugge (A), Fenerbahce (H), Galatasaray (A), Viking (H), Slavia Prague (A)

Liverpool: Inter Milan (A), Atletico Madrid (H), FC Porto (H), Club Brugge (A), Villarreal (H), Fenerbahce (A), Lens (H), Lask (A)

Man City: PSG (H), Barcelona (A), Sporting CP (H) Porto (A), Napoli (H), RB Leipzig (A), AEK Athens (H), Lens (A)

Man Utd: Atletico Madrid (A), Bayern Munich (H), Roma (H), Sporting CP (A), RB Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H), Como (A)

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Thierry Henry, who was helping draw the teams on Thursday, reacted to Arsenal’s draw, he said: “The start looks strong, in all fairness. Hopefully we can do it. Let’s see.”

Before jokingly adding: “I will try to speak to Mikel [Arteta].”

BBC Sport‘s Liverpool reporter Aadam Patel gave his view on Liverpool’s draw, he said: “It’s the Champions League so no draw can ever be easy but that is certainly a favourable outcome for Liverpool which also sees Inter Milan’s Curtis Jones reunited with his former club. A trip to Inter, the Serie A champions, is arguably their toughest ask.

“Liverpool won in the league phase at the San Siro last season. The Reds will also travel to Belgian champions Club Brugge, Fenerbahce in Istanbul and LASK in Linz, who won the Austrian Bundesliga. At Anfield, Andoni Iraola’s side will certainly back themselves against Atletico Madrid, Porto, Villarreal and Lens.”

MAILBOX: Bruno is Man Utd’s Batman. And their fans should cheer the f*** up…