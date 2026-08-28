Major Arsenal transfer boost as Julian Alvarez is given stunning ultimatum by Atletico

Arsenal have been given a major boost in their attempts to sign Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid issue the striker an ultimatum, according to reports.

The Gunners are still searching for more attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window closing on September 1 after looking to bring in a left-sided or versatile attacker.

Arsenal have had Alvarez as their dream forward signing all summer, while players like Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers have also been on their radar.

A deal for Alvarez has always been considered tricky for the Gunners with the Argentina international making it clear that he prefers a move to Barcelona.

However, Atletico Madrid have been strong in their stance that they will not sell to Barcelona this summer and rubber-stamped that on Thursday in an official statement on their club website.

The statement read: ‘Unanimous backing from the Board of Directors for the club’s strategy The members of Atlético Madrid’s Board of Directors have unanimously expressed their full support for the club’s decision not to negotiate the transfer of Julián Alvarez to FC Barcelona.

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‘The members of the Board of Directors are aware that: Atlético Madrid is open to negotiations that are part of the transfer market, but always in an ethical and professional manner and with respect between clubs.

‘We fully support the position previously communicated by the club that FC Barcelona have not met these requirements and, as a result, there have been no negotiations, nor will there be any negotiations with them regarding the transfer of Julián Alvarez.

‘Atlético Madrid are convinced that our player will understand the decision and focus on working in the best possible way to help the club achieve its objectives, as he has already done during the two seasons in which he has defended our colours.’

RNE Deportes journalist Miguel Angel Méndez has now summed up a report from the radio station on his X account and revealed that Atletico Madrid have told the Argentina international to ‘accept a transfer to Arsenal’ or apologise publicly.

Méndez posted on X: ‘Summary of what’s been reported on @RNEdeportes about the Julián situation:

‘- for months now, ATM has suspected that the player, very poorly advised by his agent, wants to leave the club.

‘- earlier this year, M.A. Gil, in a conversation with Julián, has no doubt whatsoever: “I’m not comfortable with the soccer we’re playing,” the player tells him. Attempts to renew his contract, to make him the most important player in every sense, always get a no for an answer.

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‘- the club’s suspicions about the contacts that Barça and Fernando Hidalgo had been maintaining for some time grow, until they start to have certainties.

‘- from there, the conversation and warning from MA Gil to Hidalgo: “leave the player out of it, and at the end of the season, maximum June 20, 150 million, and in cash. Not one minute more nor one cent less. But leave the player alone.” At that moment, they don’t ban Barça, though Gil knows perfectly well it’s an operation impossible to pull off on those terms.

‘- taking advantage of the conversations with PSG over Kang-In Lee (since last January), Julián’s name comes up. Seeing that the situation seemed increasingly irreversible, PSG gives it a shot with the player. But no dice. Barça or nothing. And Luis Enrique, being who he is, rules out the deal from the get-go.

‘- once the deadline expires (June 20), Julián publicly asks to leave (June 22), to the indignation at Atlético. They feel they gave him the chance to leave, but nothing from what was discussed has been respected: the contacts with Barca were constant, and the player, in his attempt to “fulfill a dream,” gravely disrespects the institution that pays him, and the fans who cheer him on.

‘- meanwhile, at Atlético they’re stunned by the info that Barça leaks to friendly communicators. The pressure builds and Julián comes off as the “victim” of a club trying to hold onto him at all costs.

‘- meanwhile, Laporta passes along an offer of 90 million, almost at the same time as the famous RM offer of 150 M, which only aims to fulfill one of Florentino’s campaign promises, and at the same time, set an exit price for the player, thus exposing Barça. The offer, by the way, wasn’t even relayed to the player by RM at the same time…

‘- the rest, what’s happening these days, we’re already seeing: the Metropolitano turns against the player, Julián shows a deplorable attitude, and on top of that, he disappears from this week’s training sessions. And what’s more, he doesn’t even reply to messages that some of his teammates and club employees send him.

‘- today, ATM urges him to put an end to this: either he accepts a transfer to Arsenal, or he apologizes through the club’s media and reintegrates into the team’s discipline, with all the consequences.

‘My opinion, pending what happens in the next few hours: ATM wants to transfer him out now. Keeping this situation going is a huge problem. They doubt the player can turn it around. He’s let himself be manipulated and there doesn’t seem to be any going back. And besides, they need the money and these days before the market closes, to find alternatives and close out the squad with three top-level forwards (Sorloth, Jackson, Tresoldi, David…). We’ll see what happens in the next few hours.’

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