Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool have now struck an ‘agreement’ with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool have been chasing Barcola as their leading target for several weeks.

The Reds turned to Barcola after missing out on Yan Diomande, and the PSG star quickly made this statement transfer possible.

Earlier this window, Barcola reportedly indicated to PSG that he did not want to extend his current contract beyond 2028 and is eyeing a move to Liverpool.

Andoni Iraola’s side had struggled to settle on terms with PSG, who initially demanded around £145m for the winger.

However, PSG have since opened the door to a compromise, and Ornstein confirmed on Thursday morning that the Reds have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with the Ligue Un giants for Barcola.

Ornstein claims Liverpool ‘agreed terms of the proposed deal overnight’, with the package to be worth ‘above 135 million euros’ (£116m).

It is noted that ‘important last details are being ironed out on Thursday morning’, while this deal is to have ‘knock-on effects’ for Cody Gakpo amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

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