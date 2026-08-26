Manchester United are ‘considering making official contact’ with Stuttgart for the signing of their German under-21 defender, who the Red Devils have scouted.

United have focussed on the midfield this summer. They lost Casemiro at the end of his contract, and with Manuel Ugarte injured, needed to recruit in the centre of the park.

They signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans early in the summer, and have recently added Carlos Baleba to the mix.

With three midfielders in place, United are now being more heavily linked with players in other positions.

Per Caught Offside, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Stuttgart and Germany under-21 centre-back Finn Jeltsch.

There’s been positive scouting feedback on the highly-rated 20-year-old defender, and United are therefore said to be ‘considering making official contact’ with Stuttgart over his signing.

The German side are in a strong negotiating position, with Jeltsch contracted until 2030, and the report mentions a fee of €50million (£42.9m) for a man with just 35 Bundesliga appearances under his belt.

Man Utd have competition for Finn Jeltsch

United are not the only club interested in signing Jeltsch this summer. It’s reported that he’s attracting the attention of several major European club this summer.

Alongside the Red Devils, there is interest from English clubs Liverpool and Arsenal, while Italian giants Juventus are keen, as are German juggernauts Bayern Munich.

Bayern are said to have shown ‘serious interest in keeping one of Germany’s brightest defensive talents in the Bundesliga.’

It is generally hard to bet against the serial champions when they find a player within Germany that they want to sign.

The report suggests that beyond the fact Jeltsch has shown little indication he’s desperate to leave Stuttgart, interest from Bayern makes negotiations ‘considerably harder.’

Jeltsch has spoken on links with Bayern already, suggesting he only has eyes on Stuttgart in club football.

He said: “I’ve read that as well. But it’s not really something I’m thinking about. My full focus is on the upcoming season with VfB. I have an ideal environment here and can play in the Champions League.”

And having played six games for Germany’s under-21 team, the defender has eyes on a place in the senior squad.

He said: “Absolutely, that’s clearly my goal. Playing for Germany was already something very special in the youth national teams. And if Jürgen Klopp were to contact me, I would be absolutely thrilled. It’s a big dream.”

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