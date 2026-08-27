Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

A new report has claimed that Bradley Barcola to Liverpool is now ‘done’, while Fabrizio Romano has provided another update.

This summer’s transfer window has been frustrating for Liverpool, who are currently short in various positions.

So far this summer, the Reds have signed Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz and Ronald Araujo, but they remain in the market for recruits after missing out on several targets.

Liverpool’s overwhelming priority in this window has been to sign a new top-level winger or two to replace Mohamed Salah and/or Cody Gakpo, but they failed to sign Real Madrid-newbie Yan Diomande earlier this summer.

The Reds have also recently failed in bids for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, while they have been in negotiations with PSG regarding signing Barcola for several weeks.

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Liverpool turned to Barcola after missing out on Diomande, with the PSG star keen on the move after he reportedly informed the French giants that he did not want to extend his contract beyond 2028.

Barcola is regarded as one of the world’s best wingers, but he was only a bit-part player for PSG last season as he faced huge competition for minutes, while he would become a star player for Liverpool.

An issue for Liverpool has been settling on a price with PSG, who had been demanding £145m for the winger.

Liverpool have been refusing to meet this valuation and have waited for a compromise, and there is good news for the Premier League giants on that front.

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool ‘imminent’ as ‘done deal’ claim revealed

A report from The Times on Wednesday claimed PSG have decided to lower their asking price to around £115m following ‘fresh talks’ over the transfer.

And Fabrizio Romano stated on Thursday morning that a ‘breakthrough’ for Barcola is now ‘imminent’.

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Romano explained on X: ‘Liverpool are now at the final stages of Bradley Barcola deal with PSG.

‘The negotiations moved to the highest officials at both clubs and breakthrough now seen as imminent.

‘The exclusive story from May: only #LFC for Barcola. Top target. Not untouchable, at all.’

Transfer insider Indykaila News, who has over 750k followers on X and supposedly a ‘team of five elite reporters’, has perhaps jumped the gun with their update on Wednesday night.

According to them, Barcola to Liverpool is now a ‘done deal’.

They said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL: Liverpool have struck a full agreement with PSG for Bradley Barcola.

‘Deal done around £120M – £125M.

‘The news will break soon once BOTH clubs ready to release the news.

‘The player is buzzing and ready to become a #LFC player.’

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