Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have sent a ‘proposal’ worth £50m to Crystal Palace to sign Ismaila Sarr this summer.

The Reds have been looking to replace Mohamed Salah – who has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor – all summer with Victor Munoz arriving from Osasuna earlier in the summer as their first winger signing.

Liverpool made Yan Diomande their top target early on in the transfer window, even making a bid, but it soon became clear the Ivorian had other preferred destinations before eventually joining Real Madrid.

Since then, Barcola has emerged as their top winger target, although he plays on the left, while Liverpool have looked at several options for the right of attack, where Salah played.

Liverpool have had two bids rejected for Yankuba Minteh this month and Ben Jacobs revealed that Brighton’s £80m asking price has now completely put them off making a third bid.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Exclusive: Brighton inform Liverpool they want £80m for Yankuba Minteh. Not a price #LFC are currently willing to meet. Liverpool not expected to return with a third bid unless the valuation drops. Previous £60m bid viewed as competitive but rejected by Brighton.’

READ: Liverpool make second approach for Real Madrid star after Minteh was deemed infeasible

While Romano revealed that Barcola is still their ‘first priority’ as they look to get over the line, while he also insisted that Minteh talks had ‘gone cold’.

Romano wrote on his X account: ‘Negotiations for Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool are not developing and gone cold in the last 24 hours. #LFC exploring different options for the second winger; first priority remains always Bradley Bargola.’

And now Romano has taken to his social media accounts again to reveal that Liverpool have made a ‘proposal’ to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace to attempt to sign Senegal international Sarr.

Romano posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger! Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests. #LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move. Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray.’

READ: Liverpool agree midfielder transfer and Romano confirms personal terms almost sealed

The Italian transfer insider revealed last week that Sarr was pushing for a move away from Selhurst Park and had been left out of the Crystal Palace squad over the weekend amid bids from Galatasaray.

Romano said: ‘Ismaila Sarr, out of Crystal Palace squad as he has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray and wants to join the Turkish club. No club to club agreement as #CPFC want to keep Sarr but Ismaila keeps pushing for the move. Sage indicated on Friday Sarr was gonna play.’

Sage explained absence of Liverpool target Sarr

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage said of Sarr’s absence in their 2-0 defeat to Everton: “It’s normal (the panic from fans) because two days ago, I said he will play. Yesterday, we made a medical point with the doctor of the club, the player and me.

“We have chosen that he cannot play because for the moment he’s not really 100%. That’s why we didn’t want to take a risk.”

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