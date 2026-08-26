Liverpool are now exploring “different options” as they decided against making a third bid for Yankuba Minteh, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are looking to seal the signings of two more wingers before the transfer deadline on September 1 after already getting a deal for Spain international Victor Munoz over the line earlier in the summer.

Mohamed Salah, who joined Trabzonspor this summer, has left a big hole on the right-hand side and the Egyptian’s goals and assists will be missed.

Liverpool had made two bids to sign Brighton winger Minteh but the Seagulls turned down both offers from the Reds for the Gambia international.

And reliable journalist Ben Jacobs originally broke the news on Tuesday night that Brighton are now asking for £80m and that has seen Liverpool decide against making a third bid for the winger.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Exclusive: Brighton inform Liverpool they want £80m for Yankuba Minteh. Not a price #LFC are currently willing to meet. Liverpool not expected to return with a third bid unless the valuation drops. Previous £60m bid viewed as competitive but rejected by Brighton.’

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Italian transfer insider Romano backed up Jacobs’ news by claiming talks over Minteh have now ‘gone cold’ with Liverpool looking at other options in that position.

Romano wrote on his X account: ‘Negotiations for Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool are not developing and gone cold in the last 24 hours. #LFC exploring different options for the second winger; first priority remains always Bradley Bargola.’

Carragher is worried about Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is concerned, after watching the Reds draw against Newcastle over the weekend, that their summer 2025 transfer window could have set the club back “a year or two”.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “My fear, watching Liverpool yesterday – and listen, it’s the first game of the season – is this window of 12 months ago could set Liverpool back a year or two.

“Don’t forget, last season it was not about these players.

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“You said these players have got off lightly and you’re right, because it was all about Arne Slot, his style of play, ‘it’s not like Jurgen Klopp‘ and ‘he’s holding these players back’.

“Yes, it’s one game with Iraola, but we’re talking 12 months of underperformance from all of these players except [Hugo Ekitike].

“If this doesn’t change in the next two or three months under Iraola and these players improving, I think we’re going to be looking at that as arguably the worst transfer window we’ve seen in Premier League history.

“Consider the fees for these players and what it was going to do for Liverpool.

“The idea with these players wasn’t just coming in and being good players, it was to create almost like a little dynasty for Liverpool.

“Let’s not forget Liverpool won the league two years ago. These were supposed to do what City have in the last few years or United did in the past where they go and win two or three leagues in five years.”

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