Just days after beating Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the Premier League, Leeds United have knocked Oliver Glasner’s side out of the Carabao Cup.

New Forest boss Glasner will be glad to see the back of Daniel Farke until April, unless the two clubs are drawn against each other in the FA Cup.

Anton Stach’s late free-kick got Daniel Farke’s side off to a perfect start and the German head coach made six changes to his starting XI for Tuesday night’s clash at the City Ground.

Record signing James Trafford remained in goal after keeping a clean sheet and left the City Ground without conceding again as Leeds won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Dan James and James Justin.

Forest were the only Premier League side dumped out of the cup on Tuesday, with six in action and their match against Leeds the only all-top-flight tie.

Hull City were the only Premier League side really made to sweat, as they needed penalties to win at Stoke City after going 1-0 down and drawing 1-1.

Fellow promoted sides Ipswich Town and Coventry City made hard work of their tasks against lower-league opposition but both eventually won by two goals.

Coventry raced into a 2-0 lead only five minutes in at Plymouth Argyle and, after being pegged back to 2-2, went on to win 4-2.

Ipswich, meanwhile, beat League One Leicester City 3-1 after Sindre Walle Egeli’s opener and a Marcelino Nunez double.

It was a positive evening for Brentford, days after their dismantling of big-spending Tottenham Hotspur, as they smashed Birmingham City 6-1 away from home.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Norwich, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Sheffield United, Lincoln, Millwall, Fleetwood, Wolves, West Ham, Reading, Leyton Orient and Peterborough, as Cardiff, Doncaster, Crewe, Blackburn, Blackpool, Cambridge, Shrewsbury, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Stevenage, Walsall and Watford were eliminated.

West Ham have only won in the Carabao Cup so far this season, drawing and losing their opening two Championship games.

The Irons were 4-1 victors at Southampton, who suffered their first home defeat since January 17, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s side won outside London for the first time since beating Burton Albion after extra time in the FA Cup all the way back on February 14.

Another shock result worth mentioning was Peterborough’s 5-1 win at Watford.

Four matches take place on Wednesday before two clashes on Thursday conclude the second round of the Carabao Cup, with the clubs participating in European competition joining the party in round three.