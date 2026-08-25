Liverpool ‘deciding today’ whether to give up on Minteh as they learn how much for a ‘done deal’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool are “deciding today” on whether to carry on their pursuit of Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh.

The Reds have been chasing another couple of wingers ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1 after Mohamed Salah left Anfield at the end of last season.

Liverpool have already brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna but the Reds are eyeing another winger on the right and on the left before the deadline.

After Yan Diomande went to Real Madrid, Liverpool settled on Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as their top target on the left-hand side with the France international dropping down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

It has been rumoured in recent days that Liverpool are confident of striking a deal for Barcola over the next week and the Reds are concentrating on Minteh as they look to improve the right-hand side of their attack.

A Gambian journalist on Monday insisted that he expected Liverpool to make a bid for Minteh that day but there has been nothing that has emerged publicly.

READ: Liverpool should sack Barcola off for double signing after ‘naive’ display

And now Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool are “deciding today” about whether to take a deal forward with Brighton ready to say yes if a £70m bid comes in.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “With Minteh, they held some talks over the weekend. They’re deciding today; so it could change any minute and very quickly whether they want to make a third bid.

“If they go to £70m, it’ll be a done deal, according to Brighton sources. My sense is Liverpool might consider £65m first. That was discussed at the weekend, but I think if Liverpool bid one more time it’ll almost be a final bid, because they’ve got other options [like] Ibrahim Mbaye.

“But PSG want €70m [£59.8m], which is still equivalent to Minteh. So, they’ve got two options now at roughly the same price. But my expectation is that it’s Barcola plus one.”

Hurzeler hopes Liverpool target can be fit again soon

Minteh has been ruled out by injury since a pre-season friendly against Roma earlier this summer and Fabian Hurzeler hopes to see the Brighton winger back in action soon.

READ: Revealed: How many signings Liverpool will make before the transfer deadline

Speaking after beating Aston Villa 4-0, Hurzeler said of Minteh: “We know that he has an issue with his ankle. We have to see how the next weeks are going, how this will develop because, of course, he is an important player for us.

“But we saw today we are able to replace him. It is very important that we don’t rely on one player.

“Of course, these kinds of players are so important. One against one, good speed.

“But, in the end, you need to face adversity. You need to find solutions as a team and that is what my team did today.

“Hopefully, Yankuba comes back as quick as possible.”

READ NEXT: Winners and Losers: Maresca leaves Man Utd, De Zerbi, Villa and Isak to join Arteta