Arsenal have made their final decision on whether to sell Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new left-back before the transfer window shuts on September 1 with Lewis Hall their dream target in that position.

It now looks very unlikely that Man Utd will be able to sign the Newcastle defender because the Magpies don’t want to sell any other key players this summer.

That has seen Man Utd explore many other options with Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas and RB Leipzig’s David Raum a couple of the latest names to be linked.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed last week that Man Utd are “very interested” in signing versatile Arsenal star Lewis-Skelly.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Guys, on Lewis-Skelly, I’m told that the player wants to stay at Arsenal, that the player is in love with Arsenal.

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“Then, if Arsenal decide to sell the player and tell him, “Okay, you can go’, in that case, Man United and other clubs could be very interested in the boy.

“Man United like Miles Lewis-Skelly, and let me say, who doesn’t like Miles Lewis-Skelly? Fantastic talent, but at the moment the player absolutely wants to stay at Arsenal, and there is no movement happening.

“If Arsenal, from now to the end of the window, decides to open the door to make money, to make profit, for whatever reason, in that case, United could be one of the clubs interested. But again, it’s important to say that the boy absolutely wants to stay at Arsenal and is happy at Arsenal.”

A transfer to Man Utd is ‘highly unlikely’ for Lewis-Skelly

And now Football Transfers have insisted that the website ‘can put the minds of Arsenal supporters at ease – a transfer is highly unlikely, from what we understand’.

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It is understood that ‘genuine discussions have been held’ over a potential move to Man Utd but that there are now ‘no active talks’ about leaving Arsenal for Old Trafford.

The report adds: ‘Why? Because Arteta intervened. We understand that the manager was initially not privy to the conversations that were taking place with Man Utd regarding a possible move – and neither was Lewis-Skelly, for that matter.

‘Once Arteta got wind of it, negotiations stopped immediately. The message from the Spaniard is quite clear: Lewis-Skelly is going nowhere, a desire that is also shared by the player.’

Football Transfers continue by saying that ‘it would require quite an extraordinary turn of events for Lewis-Skelly to join Man Utd this summer’.

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