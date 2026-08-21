Man Utd enter bidding for sixth signing after Baleba with deadline set as Jacobs reveals ‘offer’

David Raum and Jorge Salinas have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd have reportedly entered the bidding to sign Racing Santander star Jorge Salinas, while they have also been ‘offered’ another left-back.

The Red Devils have completed four signings to date with Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) all joining.

Man Utd are also ‘closing in’ on a deal for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in their third midfield signing of the summer with The Athletic’s David Ornstein breaking the news on Wednesday.

Baleba would become their fifth signing of the summer with Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insisting that “there is still no agreement” between the clubs but that Man Utd are “optimistic”.

Romano said: “Negotiations were ongoing in the last 24 hours again for Carlos Baleba. As of tonight, there is still no agreement, Manchester United-Brighton, but they will be in contact again in the next hours.

“The feeling remains that Manchester United are very close to Baleba. There is still no club-to-club agreement, but it’s getting closer.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals sole reason why Alejandro Balde would leave Barcelona for Man Utd

“There is a conversation about the deal, the structure of the deal, including the add-ons.

“So the deal is absolutely on for Carlos Baleba to join Manchester United. The conversation continues.

“Manchester United are optimistic to get one more.”

And now Infobae has revealed that Man Utd have now ‘entered the bidding’ to sign Racing Santander’s Salinas as they look for a left-back this summer.

The report claims: ‘This delay has allowed a major player to enter the negotiations with force. Manchester United has fully entered the bidding and is threatening Atlético de Madrid’s chances. Consequently, the Madrid club has set a deadline this week to finalise the signing.

‘FC Barcelona, ​​for its part, has been pursuing the player the longest, but a rejected initial offer of six million euros and the return of João Cancelo to replace Balde at right-back have led them to withdraw from the race.’

READ: Hull v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

It is understood that Racing Santander are looking for any club to trigger Salinas’ €16m release clause in his deal and won’t accept any less.

There are other options for Man Utd too with reliable journalist Ben Jacobs revealing that RB Leipzig left-back David Raum has been ‘offered’ to the Red Devils along with Salinas.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “They [Manchester United] have been offered Raum and Salinas.”

Could the return of Marcus Rashford derail Man Utd’s season?

Marcus Rashford’s return to Man Utd, after Barcelona decided not to take up their option on the England forward, is currently hamstringing the Red Devils in the transfer market.

And former Man City defender Nedum Onuoha insists Rashford’s reintegration back into the Man Utd squad threatens to derail the Red Devils’ start to the new season.

Onuoha said on The Sports Agents: “But the biggest issue still, this is based on sentiment that I’ve seen, is I get the feeling Michael Carrick wants to reintegrate Marcus Rashford.

“Marcus Rashford is a big, big talking point I believe amongst United fans. Because some are okay with him, but some are adamant they do not want him at the football club.

“So, Carrick now, with the goodwill that he has, needs to both manage a player, manage a group, and manage a fan base over something which maybe they don’t see eye-to-eye on.”

READ NEXT: Jacobs confirms fourth Man Utd midfield signing after Romano gives Baleba update