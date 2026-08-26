Arsenal learn Alvarez decision on transfer as Arteta makes call for giant summer deal

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez “didn’t even pick up the phone” when Mikel Arteta called about joining Arsenal, according to reports.

It has been clear from early in the transfer window that Arsenal had made Alvarez their top striker target this summer but the Gunners have faced competition from Barcelona all summer.

Alvarez has made it clear that he wants to move to Barcelona over any other club but Atletico Madrid have been extremely firm on their stance that he will not be sold to the Catalan giants.

That has left Arsenal as the only option for Alvarez if he wants to move this summer and it had been claimed that the Argentina international has no intention of returning to the Premier League, where he used to play for Manchester City.

On Tuesday, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that the ‘internal feeling’ at Arsenal was that they can ‘reach an agreement’ over a deal to sign Alvarez.

Romano posted on X: ‘Arsenal remain attentive to Julián Álvarez situation and internal feeling is they can reach an agreement with Atlético on the fee. But #AFC will only bid if Julián decides to open doors to the move: his stance will be the key factor. So far, Julián only wanted Barcelona.’

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In a similar update, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are ready to “go all in” to sign the Atletico Madrid star.

Jacobs said on the GiveMeSport newsletter: “Onto Arsenal, and even if there’s a 1% chance that Julian Alvarez is available, and I’ve said this many times, Arsenal are prepared to move, and yet Alvarez needs to be convinced on moving to Arsenal as opposed to waiting if he doesn’t get Barcelona now and then potentially having that move in one year.

“It’s a case of it being a very difficult and tense situation with Atleti. I’m sure they wish the window was already shut. Let’s see if the door becomes open to Arsenal because talks are still ongoing and Arsenal held meetings last week as well.”

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Jacobs added: “My feeling here is despite what Atletico Madrid have said publicly, if Julian Alvarez says yes to Arsenal, then Arsenal will move and get the player.

“They do like Kenan Yildiz at Juventus, but Juve sources have told me that they do not wish to sell in the final days of the window, and Iliman Ndiaye could still be one to watch.

“But I sense Arsenal want to go all in on Julian Alvarez.”

Alavarez not picking up calls from the Arsenal boss

And now El Chiringuito TV journalist Josep Pedrerol has revealed that when Arsenal head coach Arteta called Alvarez didn’t even answer.

Pedrerol said: “Arteta called Julian… and he didn’t even pick up the phone. Barça trusts that Gil Marín will swallow his pride… and sell them Julián”.

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