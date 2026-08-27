Crystal Palace v Man City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester City’s first Premier League game in the post-Pep Guardiola era looked to be going horribly wrong for new boss Enzo Maresca with his side trailing 1-0 to Bournemouth with just six minutes to play at the Etihad.

But Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol struck late to turn the game around and change the mood entirely. Yes, it was only the opening game but getting off on the wrong foot would have been tough to take for Maresca.

Crystal Palace were also one of the nine Premier League teams to start the season with a new manager in charge. But there was no happy ending for Pierre Sage as his team couldn’t convert a series of good chances in a 2-0 defeat away to Everton.

Crystal Palace v Man City kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Man City kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday, August 27 at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Man City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Crystal Palace team news

Chadi Riad is a major doubt for Palace after being stretchered off in the defeat at Everton.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could replace him, while Palace have bolstered their defensive options by signing Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea for the season.

Cheick Doucoure is closer to a return after playing in the under-21s but established front pair Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta are the subject of transfer rumours and may be left out.

Man City team news

Winger Jeremy Doku remains sidelined with a calf injury for City, and it could be a few weeks before he returns.

Matheus Nunes may begin the match at right-back following his return to full fitness, while there could be a starting berth for Rayan Cherki after he came off the bench to set up both of their goals against Bournemouth.

Marc Guehi played in an experimental midfield role in the opener but may revert to his familiar centre-back position.

Teenage Moroccan star Ayyoub Bouaddi is a contender to go straight into the City matchday squad after his £85m move from Lille.

Crystal Palace v Man City odds

Man City are just 4/7 to make it six points out of six from their first two Premier League games.

Crystal Palace are 4/1 to pull off a shock while The Draw is 3/1.

City are 4/1 second favourites to win the Premier League behind 10/11 Arsenal.

Crystal Palace v Man City prediction

City have dominated this fixture, winning 15 of the last 22 Premier League meetings and losing just twice.

After their late turnaround against Bournemouth, they’ll expect to continue that run here, although there were some promising signs from Palace in the opening loss at Everton, where they recorded an xG of 1.96.

That suggests Palace can get on the scoresheet this time, so the way to play it is Man City to win and Both Teams to Score at 9/4.

After firing blanks against Bournemouth, Erling Haaland will want to shut down the Sansom talk by showing that cutting his hair off hasn’t diminished his powers.

August has always been an excellent month for the City striker so, as he gets closer to full speed following the exertions of the World Cup, let’s back Haaland to get on the scoresheet.

He’s a shade of odds-on so head to the First Goalscorer market instead and back him at 3/1 to grab the opener.

The final bet to look at is another assist for French playmaker Rayan Cherki. That pays 9/4.