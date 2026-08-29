Man Utd have just enquired about signing Aston Villa left-back

Manchester United have launched a move to sign Ian Maatsen from Aston Villa, as Michael Carrick’s side step up their pursuit of a left-back, according to a journalist.

Man Utd are keen on signing a new left-back before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Newcastle United star Lewis Hall has long been Man Utd’s top choice for the left-back spot.

Hall himself is keen on a move to Man Utd, but Newcastle are adamant that they will not sell the England international this summer.

Man Utd have an interest in Myles Lewis-Skelly, too, with the Arsenal star able to play in midfield as well as at left-back, just like Hall.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to keep Lewis-Skelly.

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Man Utd make move for Aston Villa left-back Ian Maatsen

With just days remaining in the summer transfer window, Man Utd have now launched a move to sign Maatsen from Villa, according to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has over 173,000 followers on X.

O’Rourke wrote on X at 10:03am on August 29: “Manchester United have made an enquiry for Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen as they search to bring in a new left-back. #MUFC #AVFC”

Maatsen has been on the books of Villa since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Chelsea.

The Villans paid £37.5million for Maatsen to the Blues at the time.

Maatsen has done well for Villa since then and won the Europa League with Unai Emery’s side last season.

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The 24-year-old Netherlands international is under contract at Villa until the summer of 2030.

Maatsen has scored three goals and given four assists in 91 matches in all competitions for Villa so far in his career.

Man Utd’s enquiry for Maatsen follows claims from Fabrizio Romano that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are looking for a cheaper option at left-back.

The transfer guru said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United, I think, could be busy in these final four or five days of the window.

“I can guarantee you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back.

“Utd are working to add a new left-back.

“I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution in a player who can be almost a guarantee – maybe not a superstar name like Balde, because they considered Alejandro Balde.

“They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive: transfer fee and salary too expensive.

“Utd are not going to do that, at least not now.

“Just as a comparison, remember when Utd signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan – something similar.

“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s that exact profile again, but that kind of player: an experienced left-back who can provide competition and who also has an international profile.

“Manchester United are exploring this kind of option.

“Left-back is expected to be an area Utd want to improve before the deadline.

“I expect them to sign there.”

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